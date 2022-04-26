2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Jalen Wydermyer is an outstanding receiving tight end coming out of Texas A&M. Wydermyer’s size and athleticism are very desirable in the NFL and will benefit any NFL team’s passing game. Wydermyer possesses the first-round talent and a lot of room for future growth in becoming a two-way tight end threat.

Jalen Wydermyer Profile

Name Jalen Wydermyer Age 21 Height 6’4” Weight 255 Position TE School Texas A&M

Jalen Wydermyer Combine/Pro Day Results

Arm Length (inches) 33 ⅛” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 5.03 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) N/A Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) N/A Broad Jump (inches) N/A

Scouting Report

Jalen Wydermyer was a Three-Star tight end coming out of high school and made an immediate impact for Texas A&M as a True Freshman. He started 11 out of 13 games in his first season, led the team with six receiving touchdowns, and ended the season with SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

Wydermyer’s second year was when he took over the starting role, and he finished that season tying the team’s leading receiver with six receiving touchdowns. He was also given Second-Team All-SEC honors and a Mackey Award finalist. In his final year as an Aggie, Wydermyer was again given Second-Team All-SEC honors and named a Mackey Award finalist.

Strengths

Jalen Wydermyer is a great tight end with the athleticism to become even better. He possesses a large solid frame with strength and decent speed. He can burst off the line of scrimmage and has the body control to run the routes naturally.

He is a natural receiving tight end capable of making contested catches and maneuvering his body to make tough catches. His large build also helps withstand hard hits that usually jar the ball loose with most tight ends. In the red zone, he is also a massive threat by being able to lose defenders with his routes or by simply ripping the ball away from the defender.

Wydermyer has the toughness to put his shoulder down, run through defenders, and be elusive in open space as a ball carrier. Although he was not much of an inline pro-style blocker at Texas A&M, he possesses the size and athleticism to develop into a tight end that can do so.

Weaknesses

Although Jalen Wydermyer possesses a large solid frame as a tight end, he was not much of a blocker at Texas A&M. He struggled with physicality and was slow to reach his blocks, which is something massive he needs to focus on improving for his NFL career.

He also needs to work on how quickly he can make his cuts in his routes and develop his burst coming out of his breaks. His hands were a huge issue last season, where he was consistently dropping passes.

He has around a 10 percent drop rate for his entire career at Texas A&M, which is embarrassing for a tight end of his caliber. Lastly, his overall speed, in general, is another area of improvement and was shown during his 40-yard dash, where he ran it in 5.03 seconds as a tight end.

Trait-Based Projection

Jalen Wydermyer is an outstanding receiving tight end with good strength and decent speed. He will most likely start his career in the NFL mainly as a receiving tight end and should immediately impact the passing game.

Despite his natural size and strength, Wydermyer is not a very good inline blocking tight end. However, he has shown that he possesses the athleticism to develop into more of a two-way tight end potentially.

He would be better suited for more of a spread-style offense right away but could also be a project for a more pro-style offense.

