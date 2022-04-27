2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Jeremy Ruckert is a blocking tight end coming out of Ohio State. Ruckert possesses a solid build with great strength, allowing him to be the sixth offensive lineman on the field.

Although he was overlooked in the passing game at Ohio State, he was a short route specialist and was an excellent target for easy yards. He possesses the play style to fit into a pro-style offense and has the ability to stay on the field for any game-like situation.

Jeremy Ruckert Profile

Name Jeremy Ruckert Age 21 Height 6’5” Weight 250 Position TE School Ohio State

Jeremy Ruckert Combine/Pro Day Results

Wing Span (inches) 79 ¼” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) N/A Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) N/A Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) N/A Broad Jump (inches) N/A

Scouting Report

Jeremy Ruckert was a Four-Star tight end coming out of high school before signing with Ohio State. As a True Freshman, he made an essential contribution as a reserve tight end. In his second year as a Buckeye, he was only a starter for three games, earning him an honorable Big Ten mention for the year.

Ruckert assumed the starting role in his final year and again earned an honorable Big Ten mention for his efforts. Ruckert played more of a role as a blocker at Ohio State due to the fact that two of his wide receivers are potential first-round picks in this year’s draft.

Strengths

Jeremy Ruckert is a solid inline tight end with the ability to be more of a receiving threat in the NFL. His size combined with strength makes him a great addition to the offensive line in run blocking and pass blocking. He has the strength to hold his own with blocks and the power to drive defenders off of the line of scrimmage.

In the passing game, Ruckert has shown glimpses of being a solid two-way tight end but was overlooked due to the playmakers he had around him. As a ball carrier, he possesses excellent toughness with the willingness to put his shoulder down and run through defenders to gain extra yards.

He is also a short-route specialist and can quickly create enough space between himself and his opponent.

Weaknesses

Jeremy Ruckert was not much of a threat in the passing game at Ohio State. He lacks the versatility to be a solid and consistent two-way tight end. His route running, at anything other than short routes, is stiff and struggles with creating separation between him and his opponent.

He is also one-dimensional as a ball carrier and tends only to try and run through his opponents. He also tends to put his head down when running through his opponents, which is very dangerous. In the run game, he leans too much and gets out of control with his blocking, which needs to be fixed to sustain his blocks in the NFL.

Trait-Based Projection

Jeremy Ruckert is a solid blocking tight end with good strength and speed. In the NFL, he will likely thrive as just a blocking tight end that occasionally slips out for quick short routes. He has the playstyle to best suit a pro-style offense and acts as a secondary tight end for heavier packages.

