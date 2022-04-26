2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Trey McBride is a fast and strong two-way tight end coming out of Colorado State. He possesses the physicality to make an impact as a blocker and the uncanny receiving ability to produce a 1,000+ receiving-yard season. McBride is a first-round talent and will likely be the first tight end taken off the board. He would be an excellent fit for any NFL team that needs a tight end.
Trey McBride Profile
Trey McBride Combine/Pro Day Results
Scouting Report
Trey McBride was a Three-Star tight end coming out of high school and had an immediate impact as a True Freshman for the Rams. Despite almost transferring due to the Mountain West conference virtually not participating in the COVID season, he decided to stick around and ended his campaign with some serious hardware and accolades.
In his second year, he assumed the starting position for the Rams and ended up winning second-team conference selection honors for his efforts. McBride’s final season was nothing short of spectacular and was the time when he finally showcased himself as the top tight end in the country.
He ended the season by winning the John Mackey Award, earning First-Team Associated Press All-American honors, and led the team with over 1,000+ receiving yards as a tight end.
Strengths
Terry McBride has a solid frame with great strength and speed for a tight end. He is a great physical blocker in both the run and pass game. He also possesses the power and body control to hold blocks on his own, making him even more dynamic.
He put on a clinic in his final year at Colorado State as a receiver. He had an uncanny 1,000+ receiving yard season as a tight end which led the entire team in receiving yards.
He possesses excellent speed for a tight end that allows him to outrun linebackers up the seam and body control to create separation on his short and medium route cuts.
He can also run a variety of different routes as well. McBride has large, strong hands to snag the ball out of the air as a wide receiver. As a ball carrier, McBride is not afraid to put his shoulder down and fight for the extra yards.
Weaknesses
Trey McBride tends to lead with his head too much as a ball carrier, which is very dangerous. He also does not possess the elusiveness to put defenders in space.
At Colorado State, he was dominant against his conference opponents as a move tight end but will unlikely have the same effect in the NFL. Due to the more spread-style offense he played in college, he did not have to block as an inline tight end as much and will likely struggle to adjust to doing so more often.
Despite his 1,000+ receiving-yard season, McBride only had one receiving touchdown. It was probably due partly to him struggling to make contested catches in the red zone and his one-dimensional style of running through their defenders as a ball carrier.
Trait-Based Projection
Trey McBride is a do-it-all type of tight end. He has the versatility in acting as an inline tight and a move tight end making him a threat all over the field. Although he is not used to consistently having his hand in the dirt, McBride has shown that he has the athleticism to do so and will likely not struggle long in his transition into the NFL. He also has a great frame combined with speed and strength that gives him the ability to fit into any style of offense that needs a tight end.