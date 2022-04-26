2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Trey McBride is a fast and strong two-way tight end coming out of Colorado State. He possesses the physicality to make an impact as a blocker and the uncanny receiving ability to produce a 1,000+ receiving-yard season. McBride is a first-round talent and will likely be the first tight end taken off the board. He would be an excellent fit for any NFL team that needs a tight end.

Trey McBride Profile

Name Trey McBride Age 22 Height 6’4” Weight 246 Position TE School Colorado State

Trey McBride Combine/Pro Day Results

Wing Span (inches) 78” 40-Yard Dash Time (seconds) 4.56 Short Shuttle/Pro Agility (seconds) N/A Three Cone/”L-Drill” (seconds) N/A Vertical Jump (feet. inches) 33 Broad Jump (inches) 117

Scouting Report

Trey McBride was a Three-Star tight end coming out of high school and had an immediate impact as a True Freshman for the Rams. Despite almost transferring due to the Mountain West conference virtually not participating in the COVID season, he decided to stick around and ended his campaign with some serious hardware and accolades.

In his second year, he assumed the starting position for the Rams and ended up winning second-team conference selection honors for his efforts. McBride’s final season was nothing short of spectacular and was the time when he finally showcased himself as the top tight end in the country.

He ended the season by winning the John Mackey Award, earning First-Team Associated Press All-American honors, and led the team with over 1,000+ receiving yards as a tight end.

Strengths

Terry McBride has a solid frame with great strength and speed for a tight end. He is a great physical blocker in both the run and pass game. He also possesses the power and body control to hold blocks on his own, making him even more dynamic.

Brendan Sonnone @BSonnone Tight Ends, 2022 NFL Draft Class



Top: Trey McBride, Colorado State



Lower than most…: Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State



Red Star: Cade Otton, Washington



Sleeper: Grant Calcaterra, SMU Tight Ends, 2022 NFL Draft ClassTop: Trey McBride, Colorado StateLower than most…: Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio StateRed Star: Cade Otton, WashingtonSleeper: Grant Calcaterra, SMU

He put on a clinic in his final year at Colorado State as a receiver. He had an uncanny 1,000+ receiving yard season as a tight end which led the entire team in receiving yards.

He possesses excellent speed for a tight end that allows him to outrun linebackers up the seam and body control to create separation on his short and medium route cuts.

Matt Gajewski @Matt_Gajewski Tight End yards/route leaders in the 2022 NFL Draft



1. Isaiah Likely - 2.99

2. Trey McBride - 2.78

3. Austin Allen - 2.52

4. Jeremiah Hall - 2.40

5. Charlie Kolar - 2.08

6. Greg Dulcich - 1.92

7. Trae Berry - 1.91



Tight End yards/route leaders in the 2022 NFL Draft 1. Isaiah Likely - 2.992. Trey McBride - 2.783. Austin Allen - 2.524. Jeremiah Hall - 2.405. Charlie Kolar - 2.086. Greg Dulcich - 1.927. Trae Berry - 1.91https://t.co/GjNKkuTFIr

He can also run a variety of different routes as well. McBride has large, strong hands to snag the ball out of the air as a wide receiver. As a ball carrier, McBride is not afraid to put his shoulder down and fight for the extra yards.

Weaknesses

Trey McBride tends to lead with his head too much as a ball carrier, which is very dangerous. He also does not possess the elusiveness to put defenders in space.

At Colorado State, he was dominant against his conference opponents as a move tight end but will unlikely have the same effect in the NFL. Due to the more spread-style offense he played in college, he did not have to block as an inline tight end as much and will likely struggle to adjust to doing so more often.

Despite his 1,000+ receiving-yard season, McBride only had one receiving touchdown. It was probably due partly to him struggling to make contested catches in the red zone and his one-dimensional style of running through their defenders as a ball carrier.

Trait-Based Projection

Trey McBride is a do-it-all type of tight end. He has the versatility in acting as an inline tight and a move tight end making him a threat all over the field. Although he is not used to consistently having his hand in the dirt, McBride has shown that he has the athleticism to do so and will likely not struggle long in his transition into the NFL. He also has a great frame combined with speed and strength that gives him the ability to fit into any style of offense that needs a tight end.

Edited by Piyush Bisht