Ranking the 5 best quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, hype around the quarterbacks available is building, even if the consensus is that it’s a weaker class than normal.

Several NFL teams are still in desperate need of a signal caller and will press the panic button on draft night. We are likely to see decisions that will catapult one or even two of the quarterbacks into the top-10 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Seattle are still reeling from the Russell Wilson trade, while New Orleans haven’t convinced anyone that they’ve found the long-term replacement for Drew Brees. Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement has left behind a vacancy in Pittsburgh. The Carolina Panthers could yet still perform a U-turn with regards to their commitment to Sam Darnold under center.

With the combine and pro days now behind these prospects, the real focus is now on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft. It remains to be seen which quarterbacks will come off the board that night.

Who are the 5 best quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft?

#5 Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Matt Corral has a cannon of an arm

Matt Corral out of Ole Miss has two things going in his favor ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft: a powerful arm and a reasonable ability to move out of the pocket.

The problem, though, is that neither of his two strong points are quite elite and this leaves Corral in somewhat of an unclear position at this juncture. There are still doubts over whether he has the skills to be a starting QB in the NFL, at least in 2022.

Having improved his game-management skills in 2021, Corral steadily moved up draft boards, but there remain doubts about his overall quality.

That’s part of the problem with this entire QB class: each has something to offer but none look anything close to the overall package. There isn’t a Trevor Lawrence in the 2022 NFL Draft, and if truth be told, there probably isn’t even a Justin Fields.

Plays don’t break down when Corral sets off with the football, he is able to complete passes on the run and is usable in a modern offense. His accuracy on long passes downfield, however, is really poor.

Throwing 14 interceptions in 10 matches in the 2020 college season set alarm bells ringing inside NFL scouting rooms. Those sirens haven’t yet been fully silenced just a week from the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In terms of his throwing talent, you wouldn’t necessarily categorize Corral as a 2022 starting QB in the NFL. However, his greatest attribute is his poise and leadership qualities.

Corral could benefit from walking into a situation that has robust figures like Pittsburgh. He has the confidence and poise to take the spot formerly held by Roethlisberger and will not be fazed by the pressure.

#4 Sam Howell, North Carolina

Sam Howell has an impressive ability to sense pocket pressure

Sam Howell is gaining a lot of traction ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. But a real problem with the North Carolina prospect is that he doesn’t excel at anything in particular.

Positive aspects of Howell’s game include the fact that he comes from an RPO-heavy offense with the Tar Heels and knows how to run similar plays. His lack of 40-yard speed is detrimental to his makeup as an athletic quarterback, but paired with a strong offensive line, he should be okay.

Where Howell really impresses, however, is his ability to sense pressure in the pocket. He often gets the ball out in time before a sack, and this will be a good skill to have in his locker in the NFL.

PFF Draft @PFF_College



Sam Howell's 19 TDs when under pressure since 2020 lead the FBS Sam Howell's 19 TDs when under pressure since 2020 lead the FBS 🎯https://t.co/yoQvh3eL0K

Consistency is a problem, though he has shown flashes of long-ball brilliance and has added a touch to his passes. Howell rarely shows these skills more than a couple of times a game, and that’s a true worry.

Players who aren’t consistent get found out in the NFL, but if he manages to get that aspect right, there is a lot of upside to Howell ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

#3 Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Ridder has made a late charge towards the first-round

Desmond Ridder is enjoying a marvelous 2022 in which he has seen his draft stock rise fantastically.

In the 2021 season with Cincinnati, he threw 30 touchdown passes and 3,334 yards, his best output as a collegiate athlete. It understandably made a lot of NFL scouts sit up and ask for more tapes on him.

Staying in college for a further year has put Ridder in conversation for a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, whereas in 2021 he may not have gotten a look in.

He has developed his throwing mechanics, has an excellent arm and moves respectably for a man of his height. At 6'3", he is exactly in the mold of a throwback QB.

Cincinnati’s offense benefitted from Ridder’s ability to throw long-balls regularly and with accuracy to match it. He can stretch defenses multiple times per game and playmaking is his strength.

Whilst gradually improving his pocket awareness in 2021, there are issues with Ridder trying to keep plays alive that he simply doesn’t need to.

He doesn’t have the physique and speed of Patrick Mahomes, so he shouldn't try and keep plays going like the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback does. Whichever team selects him in the 2022 NFL Draft needs to coach that out of his game.

His combine numbers were strong, and most teams have a first-round grade on Ridder, which is exciting when you consider the Steelers have a pick at #20 in the NFL Draft.

#2 Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Kenny Pickett has a supremely balanced set of skills

For all the discussion about Kenny Pickett’s small hands, the quarterback has come through the pre-draft period essentially smelling of roses.

Any concerns about his hand-size were negated by repeated measurements. There is also the realization within the NFL that with the highest-paid quarterbacks being scramblers, younger QBs are naturally going to be of a smaller frame.

Pickett is the best all-around quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class, although that doesn’t mean he is the best prospect. He does most things well and is adequately gifted with arm-strength, accuracy and mobility.

The problem that stops him from being considered the #1 QB choice here is the fact that nothing about his significant attributes screams elite QB from day one. Being the most complete quarterback in the class is a blessing and a curse, because it could well be the case that Pickett has already hit his ceiling.

You’d hope that isn’t true, because there are still improvements to be made, but these are elements teams weigh up.

Pickett is the most pro-ready out of the 2022 NFL Draft quarterback prospects. He could go into the position in Seattle or Carolina right away and probably do reasonably well. But question marks remain with respect to his ability to get any better than that.

He has a beautiful throwing motion, which is really a work of art, and he demonstrates sizable power in his throws. Consistency isn’t a problem either; his shoulders are always square when receiving the ball from the center and you can trust him to make 7/10 throws.

Whether Pickett can go one step further and fine-tune his game even further remains to be seen.

#1 Malik Willis, Liberty

Malik Willis has the highest potential of any quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft

Putting Malik Willis at #1 here is a decision based on his wildcard ability. Pickett is the most pro-ready quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, but Willis has the most exciting upside.

The Liberty QB has tremendous physical skills with immense speed and is the the most naturally mobile QB in the class and he has a cannon of an arm. In the two seasons he spent with Liberty, Willis threw for 47 touchdowns over the course of 23 games.

His completion percentage of 61.1% in 2021 is a cause for concern, but it fits with the kind of quarterback Willis is. He’s a maverick, a true wildcard and with teams having seen the impact Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have had, there is a lot of goodwill towards him ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Willis’ innate ability has his ceiling being that of an elite NFL signal caller. As is often the case, this makes his bust potential even higher, but teams won’t draft him unless they want to provide an offense he can thrive in.

The Seattle Seahawks utilized Russell Wilson’s excellent physical tools in a free offense and it would be a fitting landing spot for Willis.

New Orleans is another landing spot as they were always exciting under Sean Payton. While the coach is no longer present, Willis would fit in perfectly with a high-octane offense that includes Alvin Kamara.

Malik Willis is a brilliant athlete, perhaps the best in any position throughout the 2022 NFL Draft. Given how high his ceiling can be, the young man out of Liberty is going to be the #1 QB off the board.

Jordan Reid @Jordan_Reid Liberty QB Malik Willis (6005, 215, rSR) is a stoutly built QB prospect whose throws have plenty of velocity behind them. Right now, he’s a fastball-only pitcher with lots of arm arrogance. Also a dynamic and competitive runner, he has loads of potential. instagram.com/p/CO-iKAcjv_o/… Liberty QB Malik Willis (6005, 215, rSR) is a stoutly built QB prospect whose throws have plenty of velocity behind them. Right now, he’s a fastball-only pitcher with lots of arm arrogance. Also a dynamic and competitive runner, he has loads of potential. instagram.com/p/CO-iKAcjv_o/… https://t.co/BsKe72ALCI

