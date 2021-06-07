2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 prospects by positions

The 2022 NFL draft has the potential to be as talented as the 2021 NFL draft. Of the many gifted players in the 2022 NFL draft class, here are the top ten prospects for each position.

2022 NFL draft: Top 10 offensive prospects by position

Quarterbacks

Capital One Orange Bowl - Texas A&M v North Carolina

The 2022 quarterback class is highly talented, and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell leads it. A lot of underclassmen are planning on entering the 2022 NFL draft. Here are the top ten quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft:

2022 NFL draft QB Rankings

Sam Howell, North Carolina Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma Kedon Slovis, USC Malik Willis, Liberty Tyler Shough, Texas Tech Carson Strong, Nevada JT Daniels, Georgia Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati Brock Purdy, Iowa State Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Running Backs

Big 12 Championship - Iowa State v Oklahoma

The 2021 NFL draft class had four great running backs. In 2022, there are a select few that can have an impact on an NFL team. The 2022 running back class is led by Iowa State running back Breece Hall. Here are the top ten running backs in the 2022 NFL draft class:

2022 NFL draft RB Rankings

Breece Hall, Iowa State Zamir White, Georgia Master Teague, Ohio State Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M Brian Robinson, Alabama Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma Ty Chandler, North Carolina Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Wide Receivers

Alabama v Arkansas

The NFL draft will have back-to-back years where wide receiver groups are highly talented. John Metchie from Alabama leads the 2022 NFL draft class for the wide receiver position. Ohio State is sending two talented wideouts to the 2022 NFL draft. Here are the top ten wide receivers of the 2022 NFL draft class:

2022 NFL draft WR Rankings

John Metchie, Alabama Chris Olave, Ohio State Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Justyn Ross, Clemson Frank Ladson, Clemson George Pickens, Georgia Johan Dotson, Penn State Ty Fryfogle, Indiana Treylon Burks, Arkansas Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma

Offensive Linemen

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

The 2022 NFL draft class is full of talented offensive linemen. Usually, there's one position on the offensive line that sticks out more than others, but the 2022 draft class is excellent all around. Alabama's Evan Neal leads the offensive line rankings heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Here are the top ten offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft class:

2022 NFL draft OL Rankings

Evan Neal, Alabama Cade Mays, Tennessee Zion Nelson, Miami Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Rasheed Walker, Penn State Alex Lindstrom, Boston College Thayer Munford, Ohio State Josh Sills, Oklahoma State Logan Bruss, Wisconsin Zion Johnson, Boston College

Tight Ends

Alabama v Texas A&M

Jalen Wydermyer had the opportunity to be one of the top tight ends in the 2021 NFL draft. Nonetheless, he will be the top tight end in the 2022 draft and will certainly be selected high. Jalen Wydermyer has many of the same qualities Kyle Pitts had coming out of Florida. Here are the top ten tight ends in the 2022 NFL draft class:

2022 NFL draft TE Rankings

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M Charlie Kolar, Iowa State Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State Peyton Hendershot, Indiana Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin Trey McBride, Colorado State Braden Galloway, Clemson Chase Allen, Iowa State Cade Otton, Washington Greg Dulcich, UCLA

2022 NFL draft: Top 10 defensive prospects by position

Edge Rushers

Oregon v Washington

The 2021 NFL draft was an offensive-heavy draft class. But in the 2022 NFL draft, classes are even. Both sides of the ball have the same amount of talent. Edge rushers took a year off last year but are back to reclaim their spot in the 2022 NFL draft class. Here are the top ten edge rushers in the 2022 NFL draft:

2022 NFL draft Edge Rusher Rankings

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon Drake Jackson, USC Zach Harrison, Ohio State Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Xavier Thomas, Clemson George Karlaftis, Purdue Nolan Smith, Georgia Merlin Robertson, Arizona State Tyreke Smith, Ohio State Owen Carney, Illinois

Defensive Tackle

Texas A&M DT DeMarvin Leal

The defensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft class may be one of the best classes in recent years. There were many talented defensive linemen in the 2021 NFL draft, but the 2022 class doesn't have many holes. DeMarvin Leal, the talented defensive tackle out of Texas A&M, leads the 2022 defensive tackles. Here are the top ten defensive tackles in the 2022 NFL draft:

2022 NFL draft DT Rankings

DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M Tyler Davis, Clemson Phidarian Mathis, Alabama Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma Zacch Pickens, South Carolina Travon Walker, Georgia Christopher Hinton, Michigan Thomas Booker, Stanford Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame DJ Dale, Alabama

Linebackers

Alabama LB Christian Harris

Just like the other positions, the 2022 linebacker class is full of talent. The majority of linebackers can stop the run and drop back into coverage. Alabama's Christian Harris leads the way for the 2022 linebackers. Here are the top ten linebackers in the 2022 NFL draft:

2022 NFL draft LB Rankings

Christian Harris, Alabama Brenton Cox, Florida Mike Jones, LSU Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma Payton Wilson, NC State Nate Landman, Colorado Devin Lloyd, Utah Ventrell Miller, Florida Kuony Deng, California Mike Rose, Iowa State

Cornerbacks

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma

The 2022 cornerback class is very top-heavy, with most of the talent being in the top five. Cornerbacks have taken a step back in 2022, but the college season has not started just yet, and it could improve. Here are the top ten cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft:

2022 NFL draft CB Rankings

Derek Stingley, LSU Kaiir Elam, Florida Josh Jobe, Alabama Sevyn Banks, Ohio State Trent McDuffie, Washington Sheridan Jones, Clemson Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati Evan Fields, Arizona State Mykael Wright, Oregon Chris Steele, USC

Safeties

Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton

It's been a while since the NFL draft has had a talented safety that can change a football game. The 2022 safety class has two or three players that possess game-changing abilities. Here are the top ten safeties in the 2022 NFL draft:

2022 NFL draft Safety Rankings

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Jordan Battle, Alabama Bubba Bolden, Miami Marcus Hooker, Ohio State Jalen Green, Mississippi State Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State Leon O'Neal, Texas A&M Greg Eisworth, Iowa State Brandon Joseph, Northwestern Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State

