2022 NFL Draft: Top 10 prospects by positions

The 2022 NFL draft has the potential to be as talented as the 2021 NFL draft. Of the many gifted players in the 2022 NFL draft class, here are the top ten prospects for each position.
2022 NFL draft: Top 10 offensive prospects by position
Quarterbacks
The 2022 quarterback class is highly talented, and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell leads it. A lot of underclassmen are planning on entering the 2022 NFL draft. Here are the top ten quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft:
2022 NFL draft QB Rankings
- Sam Howell, North Carolina
- Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma
- Kedon Slovis, USC
- Malik Willis, Liberty
- Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
- Carson Strong, Nevada
- JT Daniels, Georgia
- Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
- Brock Purdy, Iowa State
- Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Running Backs
The 2021 NFL draft class had four great running backs. In 2022, there are a select few that can have an impact on an NFL team. The 2022 running back class is led by Iowa State running back Breece Hall. Here are the top ten running backs in the 2022 NFL draft class:
2022 NFL draft RB Rankings
- Breece Hall, Iowa State
- Zamir White, Georgia
- Master Teague, Ohio State
- Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
- Brian Robinson, Alabama
- Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota
- Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma
- Ty Chandler, North Carolina
- Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
- Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Wide Receivers
The NFL draft will have back-to-back years where wide receiver groups are highly talented. John Metchie from Alabama leads the 2022 NFL draft class for the wide receiver position. Ohio State is sending two talented wideouts to the 2022 NFL draft. Here are the top ten wide receivers of the 2022 NFL draft class:
2022 NFL draft WR Rankings
- John Metchie, Alabama
- Chris Olave, Ohio State
- Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
- Justyn Ross, Clemson
- Frank Ladson, Clemson
- George Pickens, Georgia
- Johan Dotson, Penn State
- Ty Fryfogle, Indiana
- Treylon Burks, Arkansas
- Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma
Offensive Linemen
The 2022 NFL draft class is full of talented offensive linemen. Usually, there's one position on the offensive line that sticks out more than others, but the 2022 draft class is excellent all around. Alabama's Evan Neal leads the offensive line rankings heading into the 2022 NFL draft. Here are the top ten offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft class:
2022 NFL draft OL Rankings
- Evan Neal, Alabama
- Cade Mays, Tennessee
- Zion Nelson, Miami
- Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
- Rasheed Walker, Penn State
- Alex Lindstrom, Boston College
- Thayer Munford, Ohio State
- Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
- Logan Bruss, Wisconsin
- Zion Johnson, Boston College
Tight Ends
Jalen Wydermyer had the opportunity to be one of the top tight ends in the 2021 NFL draft. Nonetheless, he will be the top tight end in the 2022 draft and will certainly be selected high. Jalen Wydermyer has many of the same qualities Kyle Pitts had coming out of Florida. Here are the top ten tight ends in the 2022 NFL draft class:
2022 NFL draft TE Rankings
- Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
- Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
- Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
- Peyton Hendershot, Indiana
- Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin
- Trey McBride, Colorado State
- Braden Galloway, Clemson
- Chase Allen, Iowa State
- Cade Otton, Washington
- Greg Dulcich, UCLA
2022 NFL draft: Top 10 defensive prospects by position
Edge Rushers
The 2021 NFL draft was an offensive-heavy draft class. But in the 2022 NFL draft, classes are even. Both sides of the ball have the same amount of talent. Edge rushers took a year off last year but are back to reclaim their spot in the 2022 NFL draft class. Here are the top ten edge rushers in the 2022 NFL draft:
2022 NFL draft Edge Rusher Rankings
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
- Drake Jackson, USC
- Zach Harrison, Ohio State
- Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
- Xavier Thomas, Clemson
- George Karlaftis, Purdue
- Nolan Smith, Georgia
- Merlin Robertson, Arizona State
- Tyreke Smith, Ohio State
- Owen Carney, Illinois
Defensive Tackle
The defensive linemen in the 2022 NFL draft class may be one of the best classes in recent years. There were many talented defensive linemen in the 2021 NFL draft, but the 2022 class doesn't have many holes. DeMarvin Leal, the talented defensive tackle out of Texas A&M, leads the 2022 defensive tackles. Here are the top ten defensive tackles in the 2022 NFL draft:
2022 NFL draft DT Rankings
- DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
- Tyler Davis, Clemson
- Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
- Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
- Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
- Travon Walker, Georgia
- Christopher Hinton, Michigan
- Thomas Booker, Stanford
- Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame
- DJ Dale, Alabama
Linebackers
Just like the other positions, the 2022 linebacker class is full of talent. The majority of linebackers can stop the run and drop back into coverage. Alabama's Christian Harris leads the way for the 2022 linebackers. Here are the top ten linebackers in the 2022 NFL draft:
2022 NFL draft LB Rankings
- Christian Harris, Alabama
- Brenton Cox, Florida
- Mike Jones, LSU
- Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
- Payton Wilson, NC State
- Nate Landman, Colorado
- Devin Lloyd, Utah
- Ventrell Miller, Florida
- Kuony Deng, California
- Mike Rose, Iowa State
Cornerbacks
The 2022 cornerback class is very top-heavy, with most of the talent being in the top five. Cornerbacks have taken a step back in 2022, but the college season has not started just yet, and it could improve. Here are the top ten cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft:
2022 NFL draft CB Rankings
- Derek Stingley, LSU
- Kaiir Elam, Florida
- Josh Jobe, Alabama
- Sevyn Banks, Ohio State
- Trent McDuffie, Washington
- Sheridan Jones, Clemson
- Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
- Evan Fields, Arizona State
- Mykael Wright, Oregon
- Chris Steele, USC
Safeties
It's been a while since the NFL draft has had a talented safety that can change a football game. The 2022 safety class has two or three players that possess game-changing abilities. Here are the top ten safeties in the 2022 NFL draft:
2022 NFL draft Safety Rankings
- Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
- Jordan Battle, Alabama
- Bubba Bolden, Miami
- Marcus Hooker, Ohio State
- Jalen Green, Mississippi State
- Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
- Leon O'Neal, Texas A&M
- Greg Eisworth, Iowa State
- Brandon Joseph, Northwestern
- Reed Blankenship, Middle Tennessee State