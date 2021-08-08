2022 NFL Draft: Top 5 prospects from the SEC

There's no other conference in college football that puts out more NFL talent than the SEC.

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the SEC had a total of 65 players drafted. The second-highest number of draftees in a single conference was the Big Ten with 44. No other conference comes close to producing pro-level players like the SEC.

Remarkably, the 2021 NFL Draft marked the 15th consecutive year that the SEC had the most players selected in the NFL draft. Talent runs deep in the SEC.

Looking ahead to the 2022 NFL Draft, it'll be more of the same. The SEC is once again loaded with elite talent.

When looking at 2022 draft prospects this far out from the actual draft, it's important to remember that any rankings will assuredly change throughout the college football season. That said, as of right now, here are the top five 2022 NFL Draft prospects from the SEC.

Top 5 2022 NFL draft prospects from the SEC

#1 - Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

Derek Stingley Jr. is the top 2022 SEC draft prospect and it's not particularly close.

Stingley is as good as it gets when it comes to corner prospects. He's 6'1" and weighs 195 pounds. That's a size and weight ideal for playing the corner position. Plus, Stingley has long arms and he's incredibly fast. His athleticism is off the charts.

Stingley possesses the size to jam receivers at the line and make plays on the ball, while also having the speed to keep up with any receiver. That's a very rare combination. Quite frankly, it's hard to find any negatives in his game. He's a special prospect.

In terms of projections, Stingley is a future number one corner in a press-man coverage system. With defending the passing game being such a high priority in the NFL, Stingley will be coveted by just about every single NFL team.

#2 - Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Very few 2022 draft prospects are as physically imposing as Evan Neal. Neal is 6'7" and weighs 360 pounds. His size alone isn't what makes him an elite prospect. What makes Neal an elite prospect is the agility he has while being so big.

Sometimes bigger prospects don't have quick feet, thus making them a liability against quicker edge rushers, but that's not the case with Neal. He has extremely quick feet. Plus, as you can imagine, Neal is also insanely powerful. He has the power to shove anyone around.

Neal's versatility is another aspect of his game that will attract NFL teams. Throughout college, Neal has played guard and tackle. Having that experience at both positions means teams won't have to try hard to fit him into their offensive line.

It wouldn't be a shock to see Neal as a top-five pick in 2022.

#3 - Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

If it weren't for Derek Stingley Jr., Kaiir Elam would be receiving a lot more hype as a high-level corner prospect. Elam is a similar size to Stingley, standing at 6'2" and weighing 193 lbs.

One key difference between the two corners is that Elam doesn't have the top-end speed that Stingley does. That in no way means Elam is slow, it just means Stingley is next level fast.

That said, Elam is a physical press corner with elite ball skills. Last season, Elam had two interceptions and 11 pass deflections. He's consistently making plays on the ball.

Elam has been nothing short of a lockdown corner while at Florida. He's not just a man-to-man corner either. He's capable of playing in a zone coverage system. With another strong season in 2021, Elam could very well wind up as a top ten pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

#4 - DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

It's still unknown what position DeMarvin Leal will ultimately play in the NFL. What is known is that he's going to be a top NFL prospect.

Leal is 6'4" and weighs 290 lbs. Up to this point in college, Leal has played a majority of his snaps at the edge position.

Playing the edge position at 290 pounds would make Leal one of the bigger edge players in the league. It can be done though, especially when taking into account his explosiveness off the ball. Leal has the potential to be a star pass rusher.

On the flip side, Leal is also very much capable of playing on the interior. He's strong and could physically handle going up against guards in the NFL.

Being able to play both spots will increase his draft value. Leal is another prospect that, with a good season, could find himself going in the top ten of the NFL Draft.

#5 - Kenyon Green, OT, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green is a much different offensive lineman than the aforementioned Evan Neal. Green has spent most of his career as a guard. It's not until this upcoming season that Green will be a full-time tackle. Green is also nowhere near as big as Neal. He's 6'4" 325 lbs.

Because 2021 will be the first time Green plays the tackle position, he'll be a bit raw when it comes to technique. He may even need a little bit of time to develop his first year in the NFL.

What makes him such an intriguing prospect, though, is his out-of-this-world athletic ability. Someone 325 pounds should not be able to move as Green does. He's more athletic than Neal and that's saying something.

There's no matchup in which Green is at a disadvantage physically. He can play against power rushers and speed rushers alike.

Again, Green is still learning the position, but his potential is worth a top 15 pick alone. He could one day be an All-Pro left tackle.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar