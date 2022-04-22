2022 NFL Draft: Where would Mac Jones rank amongst top QB prospects this year?

With the 2022 NFL Draft approaching, franchises are posturing to find the next generational talent at each position. At quarterback, several potential cornerstones will be eligible and likely selected in the first go-round through the 32 franchises. The most pressing needs under center are for teams like the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Seattle Seahawks. Every team can be reflective and figure out whether their guy is 'the' guy moving forward.

The New England Patriots lost their generational quarterback Tom Brady. They had a transitional year with Cam Newton in 2020, setting up the parting of the red seas for Alabama alum Mac Jones. With the Crimson Tide, Jones won the National Championship in 2020, leading the offense for a team so historically dominant due to their defensive studs and skill position powerhouses.

After an initial period of adjusting to Bill Belichick's offense, Mac Jones was off and running in 2021, eventually amassing a collection of two 300-yard passing performances and one 299-yard game. New England finished 10-7, with Jones' merit as a Wild Card round merit being proven.

Unfortunately, the Patriots were less than convincing in a four-score blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills in the first round of this past season's postseason. While it doesn't beg the question, it certainly makes one wonder about the long-term health of football's most important position.

Mac Jones would be in a similar draft position at QB in 2022 if he were drafted this year instead of last

The NFL Draft has two players (Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett) that will undoubtedly garner attention in the top 10 picks. A third, Matt Corral, would be in the same boat if a Sugar Bowl injury didn't complicate things.

Like last year, Mac Jones is solidly the fourth or fifth-best player on the big draft board. His ceiling will only go as high as Belichick's, but the trio, as mentioned earlier, could arguably move the needle more when they hit the NFL gridiron this coming season.

NFL executives are weighing in and hurling superlatives at the 2022 NFL Draft quarterbacks. According to Tom Pelissero for NFL.com, an AFC general manager called Malik Willis a top potential quarterback in this year's class:

"To me, he's the No. 1 guy in the class. And for whatever people want to talk about in terms of readiness or all this other stuff — it was the same thing with Josh Allen, it was the same thing with Patrick Mahomes. I think people are a little short-sighted with that kid."

Here's how an AFC executive described Pickett:

"Just his demeanor, coming away from center, how he handled everything, Pickett was the most impressive. He was the biggest guy, strongest stature — he just felt like a quarterback."

No one ever viewed Mac Jones this way, even when he was winning a title at Alabama during the COVID-19 pandemic season. Matt Corral, Sam Howell, and Desmond Ritter showed more coming into this season and could leave Jones in the dust like a pro with a higher ceiling than the Patriots gunslinger.

Only time can settle this debate, but Jones measures as merely average when juxtaposed against the QB elites of this year and last year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht