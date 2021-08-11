2022 NFL Mock Draft: Will a QB be selected with the first overall pick?

When is it too early to do an NFL mock draft? The answer: never.

With college and NFL seasons on the horizon, it's time to see where things stand prospect-wise.

The question on everyone's mind is whether a quarterback will be selected with the first overall pick in 2022, and if so, who will it be? Let's assess:

2022 NFL mock draft first round

#1 - Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

While there are several promising quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class, none stand out as the presumptive number one pick. However, Liberty star Malik Willis has a cannon for an arm and will likely be the first quarterback drafted next year.

Liberty QB coach Kent Austin says that Malik Willis has been grading out over 90% in his execution and around 90-91% in his decision making so far through camp.



"If he keeps that up, we're in pretty good shape." — A Sea of Red (@ASeaofRed) August 9, 2021

He is 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and boasts elite athleticism, making him a daunting proposition for any pass rusher. Additionally, he is nimble enough on his feet to break out of the pocket and use his legs to make big plays. That makes him worthy of being the top pick in this draft.

#2 - Houston Texans: Spencer Rattler, QB, Oklahoma

The Houston Texans will likely pick Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Rattler has two attributes that stand out. First is his arm strength. He has the ability to make passes halfway down the field with ease. Secondly, he has an amazing ability to improvise when the pocket collapses. His ability to make plays with his feet will be immense for a team with as many holes on their O-line and in the receiving unit as the Texans.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Safeties generally do not go this high. Kyle Hamilton, though, is no ordinary safety. His strength and skillset make him an automatic starter.

Hamilton has the ability to play anywhere in coverage. Hence, he can be used at safety and any other positions the coaches see fit. He's a fabulous athlete and an intelligent player and he will be an asset wherever he goes in the draft.

#4 - New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

The Jets need someone to improve their abysmal pass rushing unit. Kayvon Thibodeaux meets all the requirements with his size, speed and persistence.

#5 - Cincinnati Bengals: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Cincinnati Bengals need to improve their O-line to protect Joe Burrow. Expect them to address that need by drafting Evan Neal.

#6 - Philadelphia Eagles: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

The Philadelphia Eagles need to focus on strengthening their defense after focusing on improving their offense in the past two drafts. Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the best cornerback prospects in years. He would be an addition to the Eagles' secondary.

#7 - New York Giants: Drake Jackson, LB, USC

An elite pass rusher, Drake Jackson can elevate the New York Giants defense to a whole new level. He has also been tested in different positions under different coordinators, passing most of those tests with flying colors.

#8 - Denver Broncos: Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Another quarterback who will likely be picked in the the top ten next year is North Carolina's Sam Howell.

Howell could be picked with the one of the first five picks, but if he's still available at pick number eight, the Denver Broncos will swoop in without hestitation.

Sam Howell continues to pile up watch list honors, this one comes from The Manning Award#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/GneIvfFb9K — Carolina Football (@TarHeelFootball) August 5, 2021

#9 - Atlanta Falcons: Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Another team, another quarterback. Carson Strong has been rated number one in some drafts, but I expect him to be the fourth quarterback drafted next year.

#10 - Carolina Panthers: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Benardrick McKinney may leave next year and the Carolina Panthers need a replacement for him at the heart of their defense. Christian Harris suits that role perfectly.

#11 - Las Vegas Raiders: DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Put him in any scheme and across the defensive line, DeMarvin Leal will deliver the goods. Expect him to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

#12 - Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

The Arizona Cardinals need a versatile tight end to light up their offense. Jalen Wydermyer is the perfect fit for the role.

#13 - Washington Football Team: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Kaiir Elam is 6-foot-2 and blessed with elite mobility. He is a lethal cornerback. By drafting, the Washington Football Team can complete their cornerback corps.

#14 - Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Another great cornerback prospect, Andrew Booth Jr. is ready to start in the NFL from day one.

#15 - Indianapolis Colts: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

The Indianapolis Colts have an escape option for 2022 in their deal, bringing a quarterback in will once again be their priority. Matt Corral is a solid quarterback who is expected to do well in the future.

#16 - Los Angeles Chargers: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

A good press-man corner, Ahmad Gardner is a quarterback's nightmare. Expect the Los Angeles Chargers to draft him to bolster their defense.

#17 - Pittsburgh Steelers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

At 6'5" and over 300 pounds, Charles Cross is a lean and mean machine. Expect the Steelers to draft Cross to add to their offense.

#18 - Dallas Cowboys: Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama

Jahleel Billingsley is great in tough spots and good at running after catching. The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to improve their offense with these qualities.

#19 - New England Patriots: Drake London, WR, USC

The Patriots need to draft receiver power to their offensive corps. Expect them to draft this 6'5" rangy wide receiver.

#20 - Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Amazingly versatile, Brandon Smith can drop into coverage and protect against both the pass and the run. Needs some improvements in tackling but has bags of potential.

#21 - New Orleans Saints: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Even without the problem brewing with Michael Thomas, the New Orleans Saints need to draft a wide receiver. Garrett Wilson could be that man as he is capable of generating separation and hauling in ridiculous catches.

#22 - Tennessee Titans: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Exceptional with his deep speed, Treylon Burks could add to the Titans' offensive weapons next season.

#24 - New York Jets: Avery Young, CB, Rutgers

Good at press-man coverage, Avery Young could be a great cornerback. Expect the Jets to keep building their defense.

#25 - Cleveland Browns: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

He was singularly responsible for two-fifths of all of his school's receiving output last season. The Cleveland Browns will be looking to draft another receiver to their roster as he fits the bill.

#26 - Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

The Miami Dolphins need to up their running game and All-SEC first-teamer Isaiah Spiller is the right man to draft to sate that need.

#27 - Baltimore Ravens: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Another good wide receiver prospect, John Metchie III, was the recipient of the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2020.

#28 - Detroit Lions: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

While he may slip under the radar because he does not have explosive pace, he has the ability to get open. Nearly nine times out of ten, Olave has created at least a step of separation on his targets.

#29 - Green Bay Packers: Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

The Green Bay Packers may have to remodel their entire offense going into next season. A wide receiver with 17 touchdowns so far, such as Justyn Ross, would help.

#30 - Buffalo Bills: Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State

Perhaps the most NFL-ready linebacker in the draft, expect him to slip down the order because his ceiling does not seem too high.

#31 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive line is aging. Expect Perrion Winfrey to take the baton from them.

#32 - Kansas City Chiefs: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

The Chiefs will be looking to partner Tyrann Mathieu with someone young going into next season. Daxton Hill can run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and has a vertical jump of 43". Hill will be a great draft pick for the Chiefs.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar