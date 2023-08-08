2023 Fantasy Football busts: Players to avoid

As a new season in NFL begins in September, it's time for Fantasy Football Managers to prepare for NFL Fantasy Football.

Millions of fans across the world spend hours deliberating which stars to put in their lineups each and every week, with stars like Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson being the top picks.

However, some of the NFL stars aren't such home-run fantasy options and may be less viable in 2023 than they were in 2022 for a myriad of reasons, such as contractual disputes or moving to a new team.

All stats referenced in this piece are 1-point PPR, and stats come from fantasypros.com.

2023 NFL Fantasy Football busts: Players to avoid

#5 - Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

NFL - Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

Javonte Williams looked like a star as a rookie in 2021 but had his 2022 season cut short after suffering a season-ending ACL injury. He amassed 204.9 PPR points in 2021 which was good enough for RB17.

Javonte Williams' fantasy football outlook for 2023

Williams hasn't played a down in the NFL since week 4 of 2022, and his current ADP is #63 while he's ranked as RB27. Using a seventh-round pick on Williams could be a shrewd move if he can regain his 2021 form, but it's notoriously difficult for running backs after suffering ACL injuries.

#4 - Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

NFL - New York Jets v Denver Broncos

New York Jets running back Breece Hall was excellent during his rookie campaign in 2022, but like Williams, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury. His 5.8 yards per attempt awed the Jets fans, along with fellow rookie sensation Garrett Wilson.

Breece Hall's fantasy football outlook for 2023

While Hall will likely lead the Jets' backfield in 2023, history doesn't look good for backs returning from ACL injuries. Players like J.K. Dobbins never returned to their top speed after an ACL. Hall is currently ranked as RB13 and is being drafted at the top of the second round in drafts. A risky move for a player returning from injury.

#3 - Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

NFL - NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

Deebo Samuel is an excellent player and is part of arguably the best offense in football. However, in NFL fantasy realms, he flatters to deceive. Samuel ended 2022 as WR38 after missing time with an injury and finished the year behind the likes of Joshua Palmer and Curtis Samuel.

Deebo Samuel's fantasy football outlook for 2023

Samuel is part of a loaded 49ers offense that contains the likes of Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk. He's currently ranked as WR15 and has an ADP of #38, both of which seem incredibly high for Samuel at present.

#2 - Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

After Rashaad Penny went down injured in 2022, Kenneth Walker stepped up and balled out, rushing for 1,050 and nine touchdowns in 11 starts. Walker ended the year as RB18, amassing 202.5 PPR points.

Kenneth Walker III's fantasy football outlook for 2023

However, despite Walker's successes in 2022, the Seahawks took RB Zach Charbonnet out of Michigan with their second-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. This displays Seattle may not be 'all-in' on Walker, as Charbonnet is a 'do-it-all' back who can catch out of the backfield too. This means Walker's ADP of #37 is extremely high.

#1 - Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs ended 2022 as RB2 in PPR, having scored 328.3 points in what was a breakout year for the 25-year-old. Jacobs had 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns in his best season, which led to the Raiders placing the Franchise Tag on him.

Josh Jacobs' fantasy football outlook for 2023

Josh Jacobs will enter 2023 as the Raiders' RB1 as long as he eventually reports to camp. Following contractual disputes, Jacobs hasn't shown up to training camp at the time of writing, leaving the entire Raiders offense in limbo.

He's currently ranked as RB10 and has an ADP of #22 overall. Picking him up at this position is a risky play if he doesn't show, and due to the fact, Jacobs had a breakout year in 2022 and was very average leading up to that season.

