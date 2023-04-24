2023 NFL Draft: 5 Bold calls from Peter King's latest mock draft

Football Morning in America columnist Peter King shared his first-round mock days before the 2023 NFL draft. While no two mock drafts are identical, the renowned sports writer made surprising takes on what teams will do with their round-one choices.

Given that the 2023 NFL draft is unpredictable, here are five of King’s bold predictions for the important event.

#1. The Tennessee Titans will trade up with the Arizona Cardinals

King believes the Tennessee Titans will offer a package for the Arizona Cardinals’ third overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Tennessee holds the 11th pick in the draft and has six picks total. They may trade up to three to select former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Several draft experts believe the Houston Texans will not draft a quarterback at two. So either Stroud or Bryce Young might be available at number three. The Cardinals don’t need a quarterback after giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230 million contract last offseason.

King sees the Titans overtaking the Indianapolis Colts, a team also looking for a franchise play-caller. It will be a good heist if that happens, mainly because Ryan Tannehill will enter the final year of his contract. Getting Stroud will give Malik Willis tough competition for the starting role.

#2. The Houston Texans will take Tyree Wilson at two

There’s merit in believing the Texans will select an edge rusher with the second overall pick. They only had 39 sacks last season, tied for ninth-worst in the league. However, Will Anderson Jr. is projected to be the first defensive player selected.

But King argues that the Texans might surprise the football world in getting Tyree Wilson. The football columnist thinks that Nick Caserio will follow the principles of his mentor, de facto New England Patriots general manager Bill Belichick.

Therefore, Caserio won’t force their hand at selecting a player they don’t want at a position they badly need to improve on. Likewise, King shared that the Texans might envision Wilson can follow the mold of a quick pass rusher like Nick Bosa.

#3. Will Anderson Jr. falls to the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will select sixth in the first round, and it will be like Christmas came early if Will Anderson Jr. is still on the board by then. Imagine placing the two-time Bronko Nagurski trophy winner alongside Aidan Hutchinson. A defensive line with them could terrorize the league for the next decade.

It’s an easy call, as Detroit finished with the same number of sacks as Tennessee last season. However, it’s hard to fathom Anderson falling to number six. The Texans and the Cardinals might select him. The Seattle Seahawks have the number five pick in the 2023 NFL draft and will seriously consider Anderson if he’s still available.

#4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be the first wide receiver taken in the 2023 NFL draft

King has the former Ohio State wideout going to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 17. However, some draft experts believe that Jordan Addison, Quentin Johnston, or Zay Flowers will be the first wide receiver taken.

While this year’s wide receiver pool isn’t as deep as last year’s, interesting prospects are still available. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the 2022 Rose Bowl MVP, is one of them. But he could be a health risk, considering he only played three games during the 2022 season because of a hamstring injury.

But if he copies his production in 2021, the Steelers will have an exciting receiving corps with him, Diontae Johnson, George Pickens and Allen Robinson.

#5. The Texans select Hendon Hooker at 12

Earlier in the offseason, there was a belief that Houston would select a quarterback at two and a wide receiver at 12. This approach can boost their offense, especially after finishing 31st in points per game last season.

But after some feelers of what Caserio will do at two, King believes they will go for a quarterback using the 12th pick.

Selecting Hendon Hooker as the Texans’ choice is out of left field. Anthony Richardson is still available and highly rated over the former University of Tennessee quarterback. But Hooker does show enough poise to potentially be Houston’s next franchise quarterback.

Aside from having only 11 interceptions in four years, he also has 1,940 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns for the Volunteers and the Virginia Tech Hokies. By putting him this early on his mock, King believes Hooker can be the steal of the 2023 NFL draft.

