2023 NFL Draft Day 1: Grades for every team from Round 1

The 2023 NFL Draft Day 1 threw up quite a few surprises. The beginning went as planned with the Carolina Panthers selecting Bryce Young and the Houston Texans picking C.J. Stroud. But then all hell broke loose as the Texans traded up to get the third pick as well from the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals later traded back up and there was mayhem all around.

When all the dust settles, we can still see who did well and who did not. Here are our grades for Round 1 for every team in the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft Round 1 Grades

No. 1 Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Grade: A+

This is as close to a consensus pick as you can get. Bryce Young was the best quarterback in the class and the Carolina Panthers needed a quarterback. It was the reason they traded up and they got their man. With Frank Reich guiding him, there is a good chance that Young could revitalize the franchise.

No. 2 Houston Texans: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Grade: A-

The Houston Texans needed a quarterback as well and they went with CJ Stroud. There are concerns about him due to his low score on the cognitive test. But he was the best quarterback not named Bryce Young and the Texans will be hoping they have finally got their franchise quarterback.

No 3 Houston Texans: (Trade with Cardinals) Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Grade: A+

The first big shcok of the night came when the Houston Texans traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to pick back-to-back. They picked Will Anderson, the best edge in this draft. That allows them to build on both the offense and the defense, as they needed.

No 4 Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Grade: A

The Indianapolis Colts sat pretty and drafted the quarterback they needed. Anthony Richardson was the third-best quarterback in the class. After failing to get any purchase with veteran quarterbacks over the last three years, they now have a young athletic quarterback who can stretch defenses.

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Grade: A-

Devon Witherspoon was the best cornerback in the class and the Seattle Seahawks had a need there. The only reason we give an A- here is because the Seahawks were reportedly willing to trade out of the spot, given how deep this year's cornerback class was. They couldn't, but in the bargain they have got themselves a very good player.

No. 6 Arizona Cardinals: (Trade with Lions) Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

Grade: B

The Arizona Cardinals needed some protection for Kyler Murray. Had they stayed at 12 after trading with the Texans and taken any offensive tackle, it would have made as much sense because the offensive tackle pickings are not really rich. That they chose to move up to draft Paris Johnson makes this a B grade.

No. 7 Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

Grade: A

If Tyree Wilson is not slowed down by his broken foot last season, he is a singularly good player. The Las Vegas Raiders needed some defensive reinforcements and they got the player they needed.

No. 8 Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Grade: B

Based on the playing ability of Bijan Robinson, this would be an A+ grade. But when you failed to make the playoffs last season and your quarterback is Desmond Ridder, one would argue that a running back should not have been a priority this early. Combining both these factors, we end up with a B grade.

No. 9 Philadelphia Eagles: (Trade with Bears) Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Grade: A-

The Eagles traded up to build on the roster that got to the Super Bowl last season. They got Jalen Carter for their efforts. Carter is arguably the best defensive tackle in this year's draft and it makes sense, having lost Javon Hargrave. However, due to his off-field problems, we give it an A- grade. If he can stay out of trouble, this will be a bonafide superb pick.

No. 10 Chicago Bears: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Grade: A+

The Chicago Bears needed help on the offensive line to protect and help Justin Fields. Darnell Wright was one of the best offensive tackles coming out of this year's draft in many ways and the Chicago Bears got him. In a way, this was a trade that was always expected.

No. 11 Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Grade: A+

The Tennesse Titans needed an offensive tackle as well. With Darnell Wright gone, Peter Skoronski became a natural fit. Some have argued he is better amongst the two. He will be a good addition to the team.

No. 12 Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Grade: D

The Detroit Lions choosing a running back this high in the draft is still surprising. They could have selected some other player where they had positional needs. Jahmyr Gibbs, as good as he is, is not generational like Bijan Robinson. He might turn out to be a great pick but the doubt is that it might be at the expense of some other area.

No. 13 Green Bay Packers: Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Grade: C-

When the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers and jumped ahead of the New England Patriots, the thought was they will draft a wide receiver here. With new quarterback Jordan Love, they need to give him all the weapons available. Instead, the Packers first went to reinforce their defense. Lukas Van Ness was not a full time player at Iowa, so this seems a strange pick.

No. 14 Pittsburgh Steelers: (Trade with Patriots) Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Grade: B

The Steelers moved up the draft and got an offensive tackle in Broderick Jones. An offensive tackle was needed to help Kenny Pickett. But Jones might not be the most exciting player and one would argue it was not something that was necessary to trade up for.

No. 15 New York Jets: Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

Grade: C

The New York Jets were supposed to address their offense and get an offensive tackle here. Instead, they went the other way and addressed their defensive needs. Given Aaron Rodgers' aging profile, the question marks here arise not because of the player, but due to the position chosen.

No. 16 Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Grade: B

The Washington Commanders have got themselves a steal here. Emmanuel Forbes has the best stats among all cornerbacks in this league and is an interception machine. The only reason we scale back the grade is because he is just 166 pounds and was expected to remain on the board in later rounds as well.

No. 17 New England Patriots: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Grade: A+

The New England Patriots get a solid A+ grade here because they traded back, picked up draft picks and still got the most prototypical corner in this year's draft. He has a big motor, great build and is a nightmare to play against. They finally have a player to plug the hole left by Stephon Gilmore.

No. 18 Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Grade: D

Jack Campbell is good, but is he this good to go in the first round of the NFL Draft? He is a good player, not great. His athleticism is average and he does not look like setting the NFL on fire. There is not much upside but the Lions must have seen something in him that we don't. So far in the first round, if the Houston Texans win the draft, the Lions seem to be losing it.

No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Grade: B-

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have needs all over the place, but one could argue they should have gone on to build on the offense first before focusing on the defense. Also, Kancey is a bit undersized for his position but has great athleticism. A mixed bag of a pick here.

No. 20 Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Grade: A+

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best wide receiver in this year's draft. He was expected to go much higher to the likes of the Green Bay Packers. Instead, he dropped all the way and the Seahawks now have a top weapon on their offense. This is fantastic news for them.

No. 21 Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Grade: A

The Chargers also needed some help with the wide receiver spot. They got their man with in Quentin Johnston. He is the best wide receiver after Smith-Njigba and he gives them a good offensive weapon.

No. 22 Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Grade: A

Talk about a bus not coming in time and then three come along together! Another wide receiver off the board and this is a solid pick. Lamar Jackson became the highest-paid player in the league and now ends up with an offensive weapon to make it happen, in addition to Odell Beckham Jr. already sitting pretty. It is looking good for Baltimore offensively.

No. 23 Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Grade: A

Another wide receiver on the board and again a solid pick. Addison rounded off the top four wide receivers in this class and they have all gone with consecutive picks. With Adam Thielen gone, this was a pick that the Vikings needed and it looks like a good fit for them.

No. 24 New York Giants: (Trade with Jaguars) Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Grade: A-

The Giants will be ruing about not trading up one place higher. They wanted one of the wide receivers but instead had to settle for some other position first. But in the process, they did get Deonte Banks, who is a fine cornerback and was expected to move in the first round.

No. 25 Buffalo Bills: (Trade with Jaguars) Dalton Kinkaid, TE, Utah

Grade: A+

This gets a high grade from us for multiple reasons. First, they get a tight end who can produce as prolifically as a wide receiver. Second, they got Josh Allen a weapon to compete with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in the division. Finally, they moved ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, who also had an eye on Dalton Kincaid. This is a solid piece of business for the Buffalo Bills.

No. 26 Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Grade: A-

The only point of chagrin for the Dallas Cowboys might be they did not get Dalton Kincaid. But they have made a very good choice in Mazi Smith. He is a strong presence on the interior and can help Micah Parsons become even more explosive than he is right now. His strength is stopping the run and it is a good thing to have in the Cowboys' arsenal.

No. 27 Jacksonville Jaguars: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Grade: A

The Jacksonville Jaguars needed pass protection for their quarterback and at this late stage of the first round, getting a quality offensive tackle is impressive. With Cam Robinson suspended due to PEDs, the requirement for an offensive tackle was more for the Jaguars than any other team. Harrison is smart and steady, if not spectacular, and should be able to start in the league right away.

No. 28 Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Grade: A

A great pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. He has great athleticism and can play behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. That will give him time to develop and he will be a good rotation on the defensive line.

No. 29 New Orleans Saints: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Grade: A-

Bryan Bresee is a great run defender and the New Orleans Saints have got a good player here. At this late stage in the draft, he is a great pick for the Saints.

No. 30 Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, OLB, Georgia

Grade: A+

It was a phenomenal pick and the Eagles got lucky that Nolan Smith fell so far. With Jalen Carter also joining him, that is four bulldogs for the Eagles in two years. This is a great pick and makes the Philadelphia Eagles extremely strong.

No. 31 Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

Grade: A+

The Kansas City Chiefs concluded the first round with Felix Anudike-Uzomah. He was the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year and this was a phenomenal pick. The Super Bowl champions have perhaps the best offense in the league, but their defense last season was middling, allowing 328.2 yards per game. Getting him makes them a more complete team.

