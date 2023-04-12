2023 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins 7-round mock 

The Miami Dolphins will be active in the 2023 NFL draft, despite being forced to surrender their first-round pick after being found guilty of tampering.

2022 was a bright year for the Fins as Mike McDaniel was able to combine his brilliant mindset with talents like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Tua Tagovailoa had his best season with the team and secured his position as their starting QB.

Not having a first-round pick isn’t ideal for a team that is still developing and building towards potential success. However, there are areas that the Miami Dolphins can address in the later rounds of the draft.

Miami Dolphins' 2023 NFL draft preview

The team has just four picks across the 2023 NFL draft, with the Fins first being on the clock at #51. This has led to heavy rumors that Miami will look to try and somehow trade into the first-round, but it’s difficult to see them having the pieces to land such a deal.

Sportskeeda’s 7-round mock draft will not consider any trades that are yet to happen in reality.

The biggest position of concern heading into the process is at running back, with the Dolphins having a real lack of quality at the position. There were no RBs under contract in Miami in February, whilst there is also a desire to bring in a tight end to replace the departed Mike Gesicki.

Secondary concerns lead to a need to find a cornerback with one of their four draft selections, and the margins are getting a little too tight for a team that doesn’t have a lot of wriggle room.

Expectations for the draft are low for the Miami Dolphins, given their unique predicament of only having four selections. If McDaniel’s first year as a head coach was a success, managing to improve in an awkward offseason would be a monumental achievement.

While they may trade up, it’s impossible that they will be able to snag one of the truly elite prospects on offer this year. Instead, they will have to make decisions based on future potential. Of course, they may also be able to find quality in the later rounds to plug into their O-Line.

However, they have been active already, managing to secure the signing of Jalen Ramsey via trade with the Rams, and he adds a huge boost to their secondary.

Significant Miami Dolphins free agency signings

Jalen Ramsey adds star quality to the Miami Dolphins' secondary

· CB Jalen Ramsey via trade with the Los Angeles Rams

· WR Braxton Berrios

· Re-signed CB Nik Needham

· G Dan Feeney

· QB Mike White

· Re-signed RB Raheem Mostert

· DE Malik Reed

· Re-signed RB Jeff Wilson

· LB David Long Jr.

· TE Eric Saubert

Significant Miami Dolphins free agency losses

· TE Mike Gesicki

· QB Teddy Bridgewater

· S Eric Rowe

· DE Melvin Ingram

· OT Eric Fisher

· DE Trey Flowers

· S Clayton Fejedelem

· WR Trent Sherfield

Sportskeeda’s 7-round mock for the Miami Dolphins

Jaelyn Duncan can be a starting OT for the Miami Dolphins

51. OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

84. RB Devon Achane, Texas A&M

197. TE Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

238. DT Cory Durden, NC State

Jaelyn Duncan is one of the top-10 offensive tackle prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Miami Dolphins will be delighted to get him with the 51st pick. He’s an athletic lineman who has the power to serve as a solid presence straight away in the NFL.

However, as the Miami Dolphins aren’t picking from a position of strength, you are not going to be able to secure prospects who don’t have glaring flaws. That’s the nature of the draft system.

Duncan has work to do on his footwork, and can be exploited by the more technically gifted pass rushers. This is a problem in the NFL, especially with Tua Tagovailoa having serious issues with sacks in 2022.

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation "If the Dolphins are tempted to take an offensive tackle at pick 51 when they're on the clock on the second night of this month's NFL draft, here's some advice:



Please don’t.



And I’m not sure that taking an offensive lineman is a good idea at 84, either.”



- Barry Jackson “If the Dolphins are tempted to take an offensive tackle at pick 51 when they’re on the clock on the second night of this month’s NFL draft, here’s some advice: Please don’t. And I’m not sure that taking an offensive lineman is a good idea at 84, either.” - Barry Jackson https://t.co/c77YMJ5OGK

While there have been moves made to secure contract extensions for Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Sportskeeda has Devon Achane being incredibly attractive to the Fins at #84.

He’s an asset in the receiving game on short plays, whilst he has an outstanding ability to control his body after contact. Achane will be a starting RB in the NFL at some stage, especially in this era of run-by-committee. A quick level of acceleration fits in well with the Miami Dolphins’ high-octane offense. You can expect him to produce as a rookie.

Zack Kuntz can’t replace Gesicki right away, but he adds physical strength to the roster, as well as depth at the tight end position.

Kuntz is starting to rise up draft boards, though, having already had meetings with the Philadelphia Eagles. His exceptional combine performance marks him as a unicorn given his speed as a TE, and he could eventually be a starter in Miami. This pick would represent great value.

Cory Durden adds strength to a defensive line that lacks depth, especially in the defensive tackle spot. Miami needs to be more dominant in the trenches, and Durden can help that effort, albeit not as a starter in 2023.

