Bijan Robinson is the odds-on favorite to be the first running back taken in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

The top NFL prospect could be taken even in the first round as Robinson looks to make his mark in the league. However, the former Texas Longhorns star has already impacted the NIL market with his deal with luxury carmaker Lamborghini.

He signed the NIL endorsement deal with the company last May and spoke to GQ Sports regarding it. He also talked about the benefits of having a deal with Lamborghini:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The guys at Lamborghini Austin came to my marketing guy and said we should do something. I contacted them with the idea to do something big and make this deal come to life. That was obviously something that had never happened before [in college sports]."

Bijan Robinson concluded:

"When it happened, we put it on the internet after signing the deal, and it obviously went viral instantly. With that deal, they give you a car. I’m driving a silver Urus, the SUV. I’m not even really much of a car guy.

"I don’t have a lot of answers for you. But that is a super cool deal to have, especially when you get something as luxurious as that."

The website On3 placed the valuation on the Lamborghini NIL deal at close to $1.8 million, the fourth-highest deal amongst college football players. He also has NIL deals with the restaurant Raising Cane and Icon Source, a company that aids athletes to monetize their NIL rights.

Bijan Robinson and his dominance with the Longhorns

Bijan Robinson at the NFL Combine

Bijan Robinson proved to be one of the top players in college football throughout his time with the Longhorns. Last season, he led the Big 12 with 1,580 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns and was in the top 10 in the nation in both categories.

Robinson would be a Consensus All-American and the winner of the Doak Walker Award as the most outstanding running back in college football. The Tucson, Arizona native will look to become one of the best running backs in the NFL in the upcoming 2023 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit GQ Sports and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes