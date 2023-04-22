The Dallas Cowboys may look to replace Ezekiel Elliott in next week's 2023 NFL Draft. If that's the case, Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs would be a great pickup for the team.

Gibbs is coming off a solid collegiate career with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Alabama Crimson Tide. He played seven games as a freshman at Georgia Tech, rushing for 460 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021, he produced 746 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He then transferred to Alabama to improve his draft stock and an opportunity to better himself.

theScore @theScore Jahmyr Gibbs averaged 6.1 YPC in 2022. Is he the next great Alabama running back? Jahmyr Gibbs averaged 6.1 YPC in 2022. Is he the next great Alabama running back? 🌊 https://t.co/WFqh0PLD5a

During his one and only season with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs recorded 1,628 all-purpose yards (926 rushing, 444 receiving and 258 off punt returns) along with 10 total touchdowns. He rushed for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 49-26 win over Arkansas.

Jahmyr could replace Ezekiel Elliot in Dallas next season

Could Jahmyr Gibbs take his talents from Alabama to Dallas this spring?

The Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott earlier this off-season. The three-time Pro Bowl running back has played all seven of his NFL seasons with the franchise. He has led the league in rushing twice, including his rookie year (2016), when he racked up a career-high 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

PFF @PFF The Cowboys have officially released Ezekiel Elliott The Cowboys have officially released Ezekiel Elliott https://t.co/VIJqPEZ9to

Tony Pollard, who has taken over as the Cowboys' lead back, suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula against the San Franciso 49ers during last season's playoffs. Fortunately, he should be fully healthy for training camp.

Jahmyr Gibbs could replace Elliott and instantly team up with Pollard to form a highly-productive one-two-punch in Dallas' backfield. Plus, due to his ability to contribute in both the running and passing game, he would take a ton of pressure off franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

Gibbs is ridiculously fast. The Dalton, Georgia native recorded a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. That's certainly the kind of speed needed to blow past defenders and get to the end zone.

Texas' Bijan Robinson is considered the top running back prospect in this year's draft. However, he might be gone when the Cowboys pick at No. 26 overall. Gibbs should still be available, though.

Alabama has produced a number of Pro Bowl NFL quarterbacks over the years. Bobby Humphrey, Shaun Alexander, Eddie Lacy, Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, and Najee Harris are among others on the list. Gibbs might be the next in line, and he could do so while sporting a Cowboys jersey.

