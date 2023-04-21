The Tampa Buccaneers' running game could use a lot of help, and Devon Achane would be the perfect guy to add to the roster. The former Texas A&M star is expected to be one of the first running backs taken in the 2023 NFL draft next week.

Achane spent three seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies. He played eight games as a freshman, backing up current Los Angeles Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller. He rushed for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

That year, Achane also won the MVP of the Orange Bowl, rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-27 victory over North Carolina. He came up with a crazy 76-yard touchdown run in that game.

Achane produced 910 yards and nine touchdowns rushing during the 2021 season. He also caught 24 passes for 261 yards and a score and returned nine kicks for 301 yards and a TD. The Missouri City, Texas, native returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown as the Aggies stunned No. 1 Alabama 41-38.

Last season, he racked up 1,610 all-purpose yards (1,102 rushing, 196 receiving and 312 from kick returns) to go with 12 touchdowns.

Devon Achane would help strengthen the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' running game

LSU vs. Texas A&M

Tampa Bay was one of the NFL's worst running teams last season, finishing last in the league in both rushing yards (1,308) and yards per carry (3.4).

Leonard Fournette, who served as the team's leading rusher, was released earlier this offseason and is a free agent.

The Buccaneers' running back group currently includes Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. While that's a decent crew, the team needs to add another dynamic back like Devon Achane to the backfield.

Achane is the fastest running back in this year's draft. He recorded a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL combine, beating Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs (4.36), East Carolina's Keaton Mitchell (4.37) and Tulsa's Deneric Prince (4.41).

Achane is a "do it all" back sort of like Reggie Bush was during his days at USC. He can run, catch passes, return kicks and is ridiculously quick.

Unlike Texas' Bijan Robinson, who's the only running back expected to go in the first round of the draft, Achane should wind up being a second-rounder. Tampa Bay owns a second-round pick (50th overall), and Archane should still be available for that selection.

