2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have been searching for a franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck retired in August 2019, and this search has led chiefly to them using experienced shot callers as quick fixes, but it has led to next to no success. However, it looks set to change as the Colts possess the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a draft rich with solid quarterbacks for the picking.

The Colts are fourth off the board, and there are already murmurs about who Jim Irsay and co. would select with their pick. This piece will answer that question and suggest fixes for other problematic positions.

What do the Colts need in the 2023 NFL draft?

The Indianapolis Colts have a few positions that need urgent improvement, even after the decent free agency they've had this off-season. Of course, the most glaring need is at quarterback, but that shouldn't distract you from other positions on the Gridiron.

Top 3 Needs for the Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts need an urgent and potentially long-term fix at the following positions:

Quarterback Cornerback Offensive Line

#1 Quarterback

As stated, the Colts have been in quarterback purgatory since Andrew Luck retired. However, this could all change, as they have yet to be in a better position to draft a franchise QB in a mighty long time. While the Colts will be forced to pick the third-best QB in the class, as the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are also in search of their QB for the future, the 2023 Draft class has so many elite shot callers to choose from.

The Colts could select Anthony Richardson, the University of Florida QB who looks like he was built in a lab. Richardson has elite upside and game-changing athleticism. He's further developing than one would think for a player with 13 starting appearances. There will certainly be growing issues, but Richardson has the chance to be a gem.

#2 Cornerback

After trading away Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys and letting Brandon Facyson walk into free agency, the Colts are extra thin at the cornerback position. They are all in this vital position: Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., and Dallis Flowers. Hence, the 2023 NFL Draft will be an essential avenue for them to select a bright young prospect to add to their existing bunch.

We suggest that they select Kansas State CB, Julius Brents. Brents is a near-perfect fit for the Indy defense. This selection makes too much sense in the second round. He brings elite athleticism and length while showing off strong ball skills at the catch point. He may be best suited for zone coverage, which could work in the Colts’ favor if he falls a bit on Day 2.

#3 Offensive Line

Isn't it funny that the Indianapolis Colts entered last season with the highest-paid offensive line yet allowed the second-most sacks (60) last year? It shows just how important it is for the Colts to restock in that position, as it would be risky to let a rookie QB walk into their currently constructed O-line.

The offensive linemen in this year's Draft are decent, even though there needs to be more elite talent at the position, unlike in previous years. Reports have stated that the Colts have shown interest in Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris, as they should.

Morris brings elite length and plenty of experience working on both sides of the line at offensive tackle, making him a strong candidate to work in the swing role right away. He would be a star in Indianapolis with the proper guidance.

What Picks do the Indianapolis Colts have in 2023?

The Indianapolis Colts currently possess the following picks in the 2023 NFL Draft:

First round, No. 4 overall

Second round, No. 35 overall

Third round, No. 79 overall (from Washington)

Fourth round, No. 106 overall

Fifth round, No. 138 overall

Fifth round, No. 162 overall (from Buffalo)

Seventh round, No. 221 overall

Seventh round, No. 236 overall (from Tampa Bay)

It remains to be seen what Jim Irsay and his crew will do in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the stakes haven't been this high in Indy for a long time.

