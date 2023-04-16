The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in a peculiar position. Still in search of a long-term QB1 following the shock retirement of Andrew Luck a few years ago, the team has the opportunity to draft a young talent to address the need.

After having the likes of Phillip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Teddy Bridgewater all have a go at the starting job, the franchise could now look to mold its own star of the future through this year's draft.

With the fourth overall pick, the Colts are in striking range of picking up the best talent on offer. Colts owner Jim Irsay isn't limiting his team's options.

Jim Irsay @JimIrsay

All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up! For the '23 draft, we have many options. With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—-or trade up and take a QB—-OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT🙂All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up! For the '23 draft, we have many options. With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—-or trade up and take a QB—-OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT🙂All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up! 🏈 https://t.co/OMRpt2KkGI

In a recent tweet, Irsay highlighted the various different possible scenarios the team could consider exploring with their fourth pick. Drafting a QB is definitely on the cards with the 2023 QB draft class being stacked with talents such as C.J. Stround, Bryce Young, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson to name a few.

Irsay, though, refused to rule out the team trading up or down the draft table as well. The AFC South side will likely have to trade up to land either Stroud or Young, the two QBs vying to be the first-overall pick.

The franchise will likely have to part ways with multiple draft picks, including a 2024 first-rounder to tempt either the Panthers or Texans into making a trade.

Colts could trade for second-overall pick to pick up Ohio star QB

The Indianapolis Colts have held meets with all the top QBs available in this year's draft. But perhaps the one they'll most likely end up taking is former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud.

It's unlikely Stroud will be around by the time the Colts get on the board. But tempting the Texans to drop down to fourth is an option they could pursue.

It would most definitely end up being easier than convincing the Panthers to give up the first-overall pick they traded for themselves from the Chicago Bears.

With the Panthers likely to pick Alabama's Bryce Young, Indianapolis' safest bet has to be Stroud who impressed throughout his tenure as the Buckeyes' QB1.

