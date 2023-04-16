“Welcome to Kansas City”- Chiefs fans begin to celebrate after DeAndre Hopkins drops major update about his salary status

DeAndre Hopkins is one of the more coveted wide receivers this offseason as the Cardinals look to move on from the three-time All-Pro. One team is reportedly still interested in his services: the Chiefs. Hopkins tweeted that he's not seeking a raise, much to the delight of Chiefs fans.

The Kansas City fanbase took to social media to celebrate the news as they felt the wideout would play for them this upcoming season:

KC Red or Dead @SeaSkyOutdoors @DeAndreHopkins You want to feel Ike a king? Come to KC! Best fanbase in the NFL. You’ll be KC Royalty! @DeAndreHopkins You want to feel Ike a king? Come to KC! Best fanbase in the NFL. You’ll be KC Royalty!

Jon @guyzies @DeAndreHopkins @TomPelissero You may not want a raise financially but how would you like to raise a Lombardi… if so then welcome to KC @DeAndreHopkins @TomPelissero You may not want a raise financially but how would you like to raise a Lombardi… if so then welcome to KC https://t.co/fmrPZZoTMn

On the All Things Covered podcast, Hopkins was asked to share his thoughts on joining a new team based on just body language. He was asked about four teams and his responses were based on his body movements.

DeAndre Hopkins was asked about joining either the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets or Kansas City Chiefs. He indicated no to the Patriots and Jets but yes to the Bills and Chiefs.

He’s set to earn $19.45 million in the 2023 season and $14.915 million the following year. Hopkins has a $30.75 million cap number with the Arizona Cardinals this year. Should the Cardinals move him prior to June 1, it creates a cap charge of $22.6 million. After June 1, the cap will be divided equally between this year and 2024.

How does DeAndre Hopkins fit into the Chiefs offense?

The five-time Pro Bowl player will be the No. 1 receiver with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense. Both Juju Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman left this offseason. Smith-Schuster joined the Patriots with Hardman signed with the Cleveland Browns.

In 10 seasons in the NFL, Hopkins has six seasons with over 1,000 yards, more recently in 2020. For Mahomes, Hopkins would be his best wide receiver since Tyreek Hill. Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins last March after six seasons with Kansas City.

The asking price for the former Clemson Tigers star is a second-round pick, which the Chiefs do have in the 2023 NFL Draft. Time will tell if the two-time NFL MVP gets a high-quality weapon in DeAndre Hopkins this offseason.

