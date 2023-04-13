“OnlyFans, now’s your chance” – Browns fans clown franchise after cutting ties with FirstEnergy amid $60M scandal

For many, the Cleveland Browns have long been a franchise that hasn't made the right decisions both on and off the field. Now comes along another off-field decision that is interesting.

The Browns announced that they have mutually agreed to terminate their contract agreement with First Energy for the stadium rights agreement after reports of a bribery scandal involving the company. So, the Browns' stadium will be called something different.

That something different isn't that outside the box either, with the franchise announcing that the name of the stadium will now be Cleveland Browns Stadium.

As expected, NFL fans took the news and ran with it and one fan posted that the social media site OnlyFans now has its chance.

Other NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts, with many taking shots at the Cleveland organization.

So, it appears that most NFL fans have an idea of what they want the stadium to be called, and while some are clearly intended to be jokes, there are other options that have been put forward. One was Jim Brown Stadium, and it has a nice ring to it. But for now, the stadium will simply be known as Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Browns hoping for better season in 2023

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland will embark on its first full season with Deshaun Watson as the starter. Last year, due to Watson's off-field issues, Jacoby Brissett stepped in and for the most part, played OK considering the circumstances.

Brissett led Cleveland to a 4-7 record as he threw for 2,608 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Watson then finished his suspension and played the remaining six games for his new team.

The former Houston Texans quarterback went 3-3 down the stretch as he passed for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Watson got his feet underneath him in the Cleveland scheme and now he will get a full season under his belt.

Just what Cleveland will be in 2023 remains unknown as there are so many uncertainties with the organization, but the hope is that the franchise will put up better showings and improve on the 7-10 record from last season.

