2023 NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for the New York Jets

The New York Jets can approach the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft with a very different mindset than compared to what they have had in recent years. While they own the longest active drought from appearing in the NFL Playoffs, they fully anticipate that will change this year.

This comes as a result of acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade with the Green Bay Packers during the 2023 NFL offseason.

With their ongoing quarterback issue likely to be resolved in the short term, the Jets can now focus on surrounding him with the best team possible to potentially compete in the postseason. The 2023 NFL Draft is one of the best opportunities to do so, while also adding future building blocks for their franchise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas

The New York Jets roster is fairly strong in skill positions while being relatively weak in the trenches. They recently signed wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman to join Garrett Wilson, the defending Offensive Rookie of the Year. They also feature the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Their standout rookies, including Breece Hall as well, highlight the strength of their skill positions. The Jets can now mainly focus on their offensive line defensive front seven in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Let's take a look at the three positions where the Jets need to bulk up most keenly through the upcoming draft.

#1 - Offensive Tackle

Mekhi Becton

The Jets are strong in theory at the offensive tackle position for the 2023 NFL season, but still need insurance. Duane Brown is 37 years old and Mekhi Becton has appeared in just one game over the last two years due to injuries.

Investing in this position early in the draft is one of the smartest choices the Jets can make as they look to protect Aaron Rodgers.

#2 - Linebacker

C.J. Mosley

The New York Jets' depth chart is currently top-heavy at linebacker. CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams are solid contributors, but they lack legitimate options behind them after losing Kwon Alexander during the free agency period. This is a position they should clearly target during the draft this year.

#3 - Defensive Tackle

Quinnen Williams

The Jets entered the 2023 NFL offseason a bit thin at defensive line depth. The issue expanded when they lost Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd during the free agency period. While they added Quinton Jefferson, they should look to invest further in their defensive line during the draft.

What picks do the New York Jets have in 2023?

Round 1, Pick 15 overall

Round 2, Pick 43 overall

Round 4, Pick 112 overall

Round 5, Pick 143 overall

Round 5, Pick 170 overall

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes