2023 NFL Power Rankings after Week 1: Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs stumbling, Aaron Rodgers' Jets panicking 

The 2023 NFL season is officially underway. The first week is fully in the books and several teams have a better understanding of where they stand in the current landscape. A few teams feel really good about themselves, and others are starting to be a bit concerned. Here's the first week of Power Rankings.

Post-Week 1 NFL Power Rankings 2023

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

32) Arizona Cardinals

The Jonathan Gannon era with the Arizona Cardinals is not off to a good start. The team looked lackluster and struggled on both sides of the ball. Video surfaced of Gannon trying and failing to inspire his team, and it could be a long season.

31) Houston Texans

The Houston Texans struggled mightily on Sunday. C.J. Stroud is going to go through it this year, but his offensive reign didn't get off to the best start, and the lack of offensive weapons could be a lot for him to overcome.

30) Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers struggled

The Carolina Panthers couldn't tackle on defense. On offense, Bryce Young looked like a rookie and the wide receivers could not get open. This revamped offense will likely have a lot of growing pains in 2023.

29) Indianapolis Colts

Give Anthony Richardson credit since he looked like the best rookie quarterback out there. Unfortunately, he wasn't spectacular and the rest of the team wasn't very good, either.

28) Chicago Bears

It's a new year, but the Chicago Bears are largely the same. The offense was abysmal. Justin Fields looked bad and he couldn't get the ball to new wide receiver DJ Moore. This team had high hopes, but they might already be dashed.

27) New York Giants

It's possible that no team looked worse than the New York Giants did. A 40-0 shellacking of historic proportions is not how a playoff team intended to start. They should get better, though.

26) Denver Broncos

So much for the Sean Payton offense with the Denver Broncos. They couldn't get much going against what was a mediocre defense last season. Kicker Will Lutz was awful, too, missing a field goal and an extra point in a one-point loss.

25) Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders offense with Sam Howell and Eric Bienemy wasn't very fluid. This team had hoped that that unit would be better in 2023, but it hasn't proven to be yet.

24) Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings had so many one-score victories and a very low point differential in their NFC North winning season last year. That has reverted to the mean, as they don't look anything like a contender at the moment.

23) Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were predicted to be a playoff team, but they came out looking completely flat against a team that won five games last year and was without their star wide receiver.

22) Tennessee Titans

Five field goals on offense isn't going to get it done. The Tennessee Titans offense was rough on Sunday, and they inexplicably played Derrick Henry less than half of the time.

21) Las Vegas Raiders

It wasn't pretty, but the Las Vegas Raiders secured a key divisional victory in Week 1. Unfortunately, other teams in their division looked a lot better than they did.

20) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned a victory over a 2022 postseason team, with Baker Mayfield and company looking better than expected. Still, there are a lot of holes on this roster.

19) New England Patriots

The New England Patriots of the first quarter were one of the worst teams in the NFL, but they turned it around. If not for a brutal overturn on 4th and 11, they might have pulled off the comeback upset.

18) Pittsburgh Steelers

No part of the Pittsburgh Steelers looked very good on Sunday. The offense couldn't get anything going and the defense had no answers. This is a talented team, but they have to play better, because they certainly can't do much worse.

17) New Orleans Saints

A win is a win, but barely beating a team that only kicked field goals is not ideal. The new offense with Derek Carr for the New Orleans Saints was not as good as advertised.

16) Atlanta Falcons

Dropping back to pass less than 30 times in a game is not usually a winning formula, but the Atlanta Falcons rode their talented backfield to an impressive home victory.

15) Los Angeles Rams

Could the Los Angeles Rams have put their poor 2022 behind them? The 2021 Super Bowl winners looked dominant in all phases on Sunday, earning a big divisional win.

14) New York Jets

Things do not look good for the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers could be out for the entire season and though they're 1-0, it took an opponent turning the ball over four times and a punt return touchdown to win.

13) Cincinnati Bengals

Was a team more disappointing than the Cincinnati Bengals? Ja'Marr Chase called his opponent "elves" and then proceeded to put up three points on offense.

12) Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills could be in trouble. Josh Allen led the league in turnovers last year, and he leads again after Week 1. Three interceptions and a fumble are not what an MVP candidate is supposed to produce.

11) Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers came up short

The Los Angeles Chargers have some soul-searching to do. 34 points should normally win a game, especially with a defensive head coach like Brandon Staley, and players like Derwin James and Joey Bosa.

10) Green Bay Packers

Are the Green Bay Packers this good, or do they just truly own the Bears? Either way, the Jordan Love era is off to a fantastic start. That Rodgers trade is aging better by the day.

9) Cleveland Browns

The Deshaun Watson offense wasn't spectacular for the Cleveland Browns, but it didn't have to be. The supporting cast, especially the defense, looked very good.

8) Baltimore Ravens

The new-look offense wasn't all that good, but it didn't need to be against a bad opponent. There are a worrying amount of people on Injured Reserve now for the Baltimore Ravens, though.

7) Detroit Lions

Only 14 points on offense against a poor defense missing its best defender isn't a great sign for the Detroit Lions, but a road win over the defending champions is still quite impressive.

6) Kansas City Chiefs

This is still a supremely talented team, but the return of Travis Kelce is vital to their success. Signing back Chris Jones will help, but the offense needs someone who can actually catch the ball.

5) Jacksonville Jaguars

It wasn't attractive, but the Jacksonville Jaguars outplayed their opponents. This offense has a lot of talent, and it looks like Calvin Ridley could be one of the best additions to any roster.

4) Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins got the best game ever played by Tua Tagovailoa, including a few mindblowing throws to Tyreek Hill. This offense is borderline unstoppable, and when they get a few pieces back on defense, they could be special.

3) Philadelphia Eagles

Going up 16-0 in the first quarter on the road had the Philadelphia Eagles looking good, but things turned. Jalen Hurts uncharacteristically fumbled, and the team was one foot away from blowing that lead and potentially losing.

2) San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers dominated. Brandon Aiyuk was incredible and that defense made life impossible for the Steelers. Brock Purdy looked comfortable, and that could be a dangerous thing.

1) Dallas Cowboys

It may not, after all this time, be "their year". It was certainly their week, though. They looked like a team that wouldn't lose to anyone on Sunday night, but it will be hard to keep up that level of play.