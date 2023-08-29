NFL
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Aug 29, 2023 12:52 GMT
2023 NFL waiver wire order: All you need to know about every team's position in lieu of roster cuts

The NFL waiver wire is back, and the most dreaded day in the football calendar is upon us. By the end of today, at least 1,000 players will be released, and NFL teams will be looking to add some players via the waiver wire.

The waiver wire is a transfer portal in the league that is determined from the worst team to the best team. Regardless of trades during draft day, every team still has a place to put in a claim. So it is the 2023 Draft order minus any trading of picks.

What is the current NFL waiver wire order?

As of the time of writing, this is the current waiver wire order.

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Denver Broncos
  6. Los Angeles Rams
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. New Orleans Saints
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Baltimore Ravens
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Jacksonville Jaguars
  26. New York Giants
  27. Dallas Cowboys
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Cincinnati Bengals
  30. San Francisco 49ers
  31. Philadelphia Eagles
  32. Kansas City Chiefs
NFL waiver wire rules

Like everything in the NFL, some rules govern the wire that NFL franchises must observe.

First, franchises have until noon ET on Wednesday to file a claim for any player released in the roster cuts from 90 to 53 players. Let's use the Green Bay Packers as a case study.

The Packers are number 13 in the waiver claim order, which matches where they were positioned in the 2023 NFL Draft. That means the Packers claim a player; they will only be awarded that player if none of the 25 teams ahead have also claimed them.

Furthermore, NFL players with less than four years of active experience on the Gridiron are subject to waivers. Those with over four years of experience are considered to be released and can sign with any team immediately. Also, players eligible for the waivers can only become free agents if they go unclaimed in the waiver process.

NFL practice squad rules

The waiver wire works hand in hand with the NFL practice squad. Hence, reminding you of some essential practice squad rules is important.

First, NFL practice squads comprise a maximum of 16 players as of the 2023 NFL season. Also, a franchise can build its practice squad after the waiver claim period ends.

Furthermore, these are the current eligibility rules for NFL practice squads:

  • A maximum of 10 free-agent players have earned up to two accrued seasons.
  • A maximum of six free-agent players with zero limitations to their earned accrued seasons.
  • Free agent players on the Active List for less than nine games in their only accrued season.
  • Players who have zero accrued season(s) of NFL experience.

Note: An accrued season means a player has played at least six games in an NFL season.

