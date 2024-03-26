2024 Hall of Fame Game: Everything we know about Bears vs. Texans preseason opener

The NFL Hall of Fame Game is often used to commemorate the official start of the NFL season. The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will play in this year's Hall of Fame Game, as was revealed on Tuesday.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is located in Canton, Ohio, and hosts the preseason game known as the Hall of Fame Game. Thousands of NFL fans note the occasion on their calendars each year, which means this game normally attracts a large attendance.

The latest class of former NFL players to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is welcomed during the game.

At least one player who is inducted into the Hall of Fame is typically closely connected to the two teams chosen to play the game.

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees in 2024 include renowned players from the NFL, including Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers, who played for the Bears. Another inductee is Andre Johnson, who played for the Texans. This year's Hall of Fame class also includes Patrick Willis, Randy Gradishar and Dwight Freeney.

The Texans will begin a new season in the Hall of Fame game after winning the AFC South in 2023 and qualifying for the NFL playoffs. Houston defeated the Cleveland Browns in the AFC wild-card round after finishing the regular season with a 10-7 record. The team's successful run came to an end in the divisional round when it was defeated by the Baltimore Ravens away from home.

The Bears, who will play the Texans in the game, had a strong end to the 2023 season, winning five of their final eight games. However, their 7-10 overall record was insufficient to get them into the postseason.

The bench on the stadium's south sideline will be used by the Bears, who will be honored as the home team in the game. The bench on the north sideline will be used by the Texans, who are the official visitors.

What day and time is the 2024 Hall of Fame Game?

This year's NFL game will take place in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m. EDT. It's one of the events scheduled for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

It has been customary for the HoF game to be played during Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week ever since the inaugural game between the New York Giants and St. Louis Cardinals occurred in 1962.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame website will begin selling tickets for the Hall of Fame Game on April 12.

The Texans will participate in the Hall of Fame game for the second time. Houston's first appearance in the game came in 2002 and it marked the organization's first game as a franchise during its first season of operation.