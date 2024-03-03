2024 NFL Combine 40 times by position: Which players stood out the most at scouting event?

The 2024 NFL Combine has become the talk of the town, with the showpiece event taking place at Lucas Oli Stadium in Indianapolis. The 40-yard dash also saw a new record holder, as Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy completed the drill in an astonishing 4.21 seconds.

The 40-yard dash is arguably the premier event at every NFL scouting combine since it measures a player's speed and athleticism. Thus, fans are always eager to learn which players in each position recorded the fastest sprint at this year's combine.

The offensive linemen will participate in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine on Sunday, March 3.

2024 NFL Combine 40-yard times for each position

Top 4 Quarterbacks 40-yard times

Kedon Slovis, BYU - 4.56 seconds Sam Hartman, Notre Dame - 4.80 seconds Austin Reed, Western Kentucky - 4.83 seconds Spencer Rattler, South Carolina - 4.96 seconds

Top 5 Linebackers 40-yard times

Payton Wilson, N.C. State - 4.43 seconds Kalen DeLoach, Florida State - 4.47 seconds Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M - 4.51 seconds Trevin Wallace, Kentucky - 4.51 seconds Jordan Magee, Temple - 4.55 seconds

Top 5 Defensive Tackles 40-yard times

Braden Fiske, Florida State - 4.78 seconds Brandon Dorlus, Oregon - 4.85 seconds Mekhi Wingo, LSU - 4.85 seconds Byron Murphy II, Texas - 4.87 seconds Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson - 4.89 seconds

Top 5 Edge Rushers 40-yard times

Dallas Turner, Alabama - 4.46 seconds Chop Robinson, Penn State - 4.48 seconds Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State - 4.57 seconds Jared Verse, Florida State - 4.58 seconds Chris Braswell, Alabama - 4.60 seconds

Top 5 Cornerbacks' 40-yard times

Nate Wiggins, Clemson - 4.28 seconds Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo - 4.33 seconds Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State - 4.34 seconds Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn - 4.36 seconds Jarrian Jones, Florida State - 4.38 seconds

Top 5 Safeties' 40-yard times

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech - 4.41 Millard Bradford, TCU - 4.42 Jaylin Simpson, Auburn - 4.45 Cole Bishop, Utah - 4.45 Tykee Smith, Georgia - 4.46

Top 5 Wide Receivers' 40-yard times

Xavier Worthy, Texas - 4.21 seconds Brian Thomas Jr., LSU - 4.33 seconds AD Mitchell, Texas - 4.34 seconds Devontez Walker, North Carolina - 4.36 seconds Jacob Cowing, Arizona - 4.38 seconds

Top 5 Running Backs' 40-yard times

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville - 4.33 seconds Jaylen Wright, Tennessee - 4.38 seconds Trey Benson, Florida State - 4.39 seconds Keilan Robinson, Texas - 4.42 seconds Jaden Shirden, Monmouth - 4.45 seconds

Top 5 Tight Ends' 40-yard times

Devin Culp, Washington - 4.47 seconds Theo Johnson, Penn State - 4.57 seconds Tanner McLachlan, Arizona - 4.61 seconds Jaheim Bell, Florida State - 4.61 seconds Jared Wiley, TCU - 4.62 seconds

The on-field workouts will be broadcast on NFL Network, with NFL+, NFL.com and fuboTV providing streaming options.