2024 NFL Combine 40 times by position: Which players stood out the most at scouting event?

The 2024 NFL Combine has become the talk of the town, with the showpiece event taking place at Lucas Oli Stadium in Indianapolis. The 40-yard dash also saw a new record holder, as Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy completed the drill in an astonishing 4.21 seconds.
The 40-yard dash is arguably the premier event at every NFL scouting combine since it measures a player's speed and athleticism. Thus, fans are always eager to learn which players in each position recorded the fastest sprint at this year's combine.
The offensive linemen will participate in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine on Sunday, March 3.
2024 NFL Combine 40-yard times for each position
Top 4 Quarterbacks 40-yard times
- Kedon Slovis, BYU - 4.56 seconds
- Sam Hartman, Notre Dame - 4.80 seconds
- Austin Reed, Western Kentucky - 4.83 seconds
- Spencer Rattler, South Carolina - 4.96 seconds
Top 5 Linebackers 40-yard times
- Payton Wilson, N.C. State - 4.43 seconds
- Kalen DeLoach, Florida State - 4.47 seconds
- Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M - 4.51 seconds
- Trevin Wallace, Kentucky - 4.51 seconds
- Jordan Magee, Temple - 4.55 seconds
Top 5 Defensive Tackles 40-yard times
- Braden Fiske, Florida State - 4.78 seconds
- Brandon Dorlus, Oregon - 4.85 seconds
- Mekhi Wingo, LSU - 4.85 seconds
- Byron Murphy II, Texas - 4.87 seconds
- Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson - 4.89 seconds
Top 5 Edge Rushers 40-yard times
- Dallas Turner, Alabama - 4.46 seconds
- Chop Robinson, Penn State - 4.48 seconds
- Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State - 4.57 seconds
- Jared Verse, Florida State - 4.58 seconds
- Chris Braswell, Alabama - 4.60 seconds
Top 5 Cornerbacks' 40-yard times
- Nate Wiggins, Clemson - 4.28 seconds
- Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo - 4.33 seconds
- Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State - 4.34 seconds
- Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn - 4.36 seconds
- Jarrian Jones, Florida State - 4.38 seconds
Top 5 Safeties' 40-yard times
- Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech - 4.41
- Millard Bradford, TCU - 4.42
- Jaylin Simpson, Auburn - 4.45
- Cole Bishop, Utah - 4.45
- Tykee Smith, Georgia - 4.46
Top 5 Wide Receivers' 40-yard times
- Xavier Worthy, Texas - 4.21 seconds
- Brian Thomas Jr., LSU - 4.33 seconds
- AD Mitchell, Texas - 4.34 seconds
- Devontez Walker, North Carolina - 4.36 seconds
- Jacob Cowing, Arizona - 4.38 seconds
Top 5 Running Backs' 40-yard times
- Isaac Guerendo, Louisville - 4.33 seconds
- Jaylen Wright, Tennessee - 4.38 seconds
- Trey Benson, Florida State - 4.39 seconds
- Keilan Robinson, Texas - 4.42 seconds
- Jaden Shirden, Monmouth - 4.45 seconds
Top 5 Tight Ends' 40-yard times
- Devin Culp, Washington - 4.47 seconds
- Theo Johnson, Penn State - 4.57 seconds
- Tanner McLachlan, Arizona - 4.61 seconds
- Jaheim Bell, Florida State - 4.61 seconds
- Jared Wiley, TCU - 4.62 seconds
The on-field workouts will be broadcast on NFL Network, with NFL+, NFL.com and fuboTV providing streaming options.