2024 NFL Combine: Full list of WRs participating in drills today feat. LSU's Malik Nabers

The third day of the 2024 NFL Combine is upon us and we're set to see some of the most hyped prospects in college football take to Lucas Oil Stadium. Day 3 belongs to the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs, and they should put up a show for those in attendance.

This article will examine the wide receivers participating in this year's Combine. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Complete list of Wide receivers participating at the 2024 NFL Combine

Almost every wide receiver invited to this year's Combine will be participating. However, the most hyped wide receiver prospect in quite some time, Marvin Harrison Jr., is skipping the festivities.

Sportskeeda's resident NFL Draft expert Tony Pauline projects Marvin Harrison Jr. as the fourth pick to the Arizona Cardinals in this year's Draft. The Ohio State Buckeyes pass catcher has earned plaudits for his advanced skillset. He should be a remarkable weapon for former first-overall pick Kyler Murray.

Here's a look at the wide receivers that will be participating at the Combine:

Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Brenden Rice, USC

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Bub Means, Pittsburgh

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Devaughn Vele, Utah

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

Jalen McMillan, Washington

Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Javon Baker, UCF

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Jordan Whittington, Texas

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Malik Nabers, LSU

Malik Washington, Virginia

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Rome Odunze, Washington

Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State

Tahj Washington, USC

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Xavier Weaver, Colorado

Xavier Worthy, Texas

These wide receivers will partake in a series of drills, and their future franchises will interview them.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine live

The 2024 NFL Combine can be watched with or without a cable network. You can catch the action via the NFL Network if you have cable.

However, if you're more of a streamer, you can enjoy the action on various streaming services. The most popular streaming options include but aren't limited to FuboTV, DAZN, NFL+, and Sling TV.

This year's NFL Combine began on Feb. 26. The on-field activities started on Thursday and are set to continue until Monday.