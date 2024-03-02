2024 NFL Combine: Full list of WRs participating in drills today feat. LSU's Malik Nabers

The third day of the 2024 NFL Combine is upon us and we're set to see some of the most hyped prospects in college football take to Lucas Oil Stadium. Day 3 belongs to the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs, and they should put up a show for those in attendance.
This article will examine the wide receivers participating in this year's Combine. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
Complete list of Wide receivers participating at the 2024 NFL Combine
Almost every wide receiver invited to this year's Combine will be participating. However, the most hyped wide receiver prospect in quite some time, Marvin Harrison Jr., is skipping the festivities.
Sportskeeda's resident NFL Draft expert Tony Pauline projects Marvin Harrison Jr. as the fourth pick to the Arizona Cardinals in this year's Draft. The Ohio State Buckeyes pass catcher has earned plaudits for his advanced skillset. He should be a remarkable weapon for former first-overall pick Kyler Murray.
Here's a look at the wide receivers that will be participating at the Combine:
- Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- Anthony Gould, Oregon State
- Brenden Rice, USC
- Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- Bub Means, Pittsburgh
- Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
- Devaughn Vele, Utah
- Devontez Walker, North Carolina
- Isaiah Williams, Illinois
- Jacob Cowing, Arizona
- Jalen Coker, Holy Cross
- Jalen McMillan, Washington
- Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
- Jamari Thrash, Louisville
- Javon Baker, UCF
- Jermaine Burton, Alabama
- Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane
- Johnny Wilson, Florida State
- Jordan Whittington, Texas
- Keon Coleman, Florida State
- Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
- Luke McCaffrey, Rice
- Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- Malik Nabers, LSU
- Malik Washington, Virginia
- Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia
- Ricky Pearsall, Florida
- Roman Wilson, Michigan
- Rome Odunze, Washington
- Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State
- Tahj Washington, USC
- Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky
- Troy Franklin, Oregon
- Xavier Legette, South Carolina
- Xavier Weaver, Colorado
- Xavier Worthy, Texas
These wide receivers will partake in a series of drills, and their future franchises will interview them.
How to watch the 2024 NFL Combine live
The 2024 NFL Combine can be watched with or without a cable network. You can catch the action via the NFL Network if you have cable.
However, if you're more of a streamer, you can enjoy the action on various streaming services. The most popular streaming options include but aren't limited to FuboTV, DAZN, NFL+, and Sling TV.
This year's NFL Combine began on Feb. 26. The on-field activities started on Thursday and are set to continue until Monday.