The 2024 NFL Combine is in the books. Four days of workouts that took anywhere from 6-8 hours a day to complete. Prospects invited were mentally and physically challenged as well as medically tested. So who were the risers and sliders after the entire week? Here’s a breakdown by position after attending all the workouts.

2024 NFL Combine QB risers and sliders

Riser: Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Penix had a great combine workout, there’s no denying that. He was accurate on the short, intermediate and long throws, barely missing a pass. His timing was outstanding, as was the way Penix spun the ball.

Slider: Bo Nix, Oregon

After struggling through most of the Senior Bowl, Nix wasn’t much better during the combine. His passes lacked speed as well as timing, and he even had a bounce pass mixed into his workout. Though he was a great college quarterback, Nix has not proven he’s anything other than game manager on Sundays.

2024 NFL Combine RB risers and sliders

Riser: Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Quite possibly one of the most underrated running backs in the draft, Tracy quietly had one of the best combine workouts of the week. His testing numbers were terrific for a 209-pound ball carrier, as were his position drills. Few outside the scouting community regard Tracy as a potential draft pick, but he locked himself up as a Day 3 selection in Indianapolis.

Slider: Audric Estime, Notre Dame

There is a train of thought in some circles that Estime is one of the top backs in this draft, an opinion I never shared. He was the slowest running back to run at the Combine despite weighing just 221 pounds. Estime has been compared to 2020 second-round pick A.J. Dillon, and, while fair, that does not translate into an early draft pick in today’s NFL.

2024 NFL Combine WR and TE risers and sliders

Riser: Xavier Worthy, Texas

Timing 4.21 seconds in the 40 says it all. John Ross, who was not as good a receiver as Worthy entering the 2017 NFL Draft, ended up as the 11th pick that year after running 4.22 seconds at the combine.

Slider: Dallin Holker, Colorado State

Holker ran a terrific three-cone time of 6.83 seconds, yet there’s not much of a market in the draft for 241-pound tight ends who time 4.78 seconds in the 40.

2024 NFL Combine OL risers and sliders

Riser: Christian Haynes, UConn

Haynes entered the combine branded as a small-area power gap blocker, yet left Indianapolis with people believing otherwise. He tested better, looked more athletic and moved better than anyone could have thought. As a result, Haynes affirmed himself as a second-round prospect.

Slider: Jeremy Flax, Kentucky

Flax deserves credit, considering he was not on the scouting radar prior to the season yet participated at the combine, but the clock may have finally struck midnight. His 40 time of 5.64 seconds was made worse by the 10-yard split of 1.96 seconds, a horrifically slow time. He still offers potential as a developmental right tackle, but it’s unlikely Flax will be selected in the draft.

2024 NFL Combine DL risers and sliders

Riser: Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson

Orhorhoro tested well for a 294-pound defensive lineman and looked fluid and natural moving around the field. Measuring right around 6-foot-4, Orhorhoro has plenty of room to grow and a lot of upside in his game.

Slider: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Sweat had the slowest 40 time of all defensive linemen and one of the worst vertical jumps -- a big deal. The fact that he weighed 366 pounds likely means he has no chance of landing in the first round.

2024 NFL Combine LB risers and sliders

Riser: Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

After measuring 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds, Wallace timed 4.51 in the 40 then touched 37.5 inches in the vertical jump. Wallace moved well in drills, as he does on film. He’s a sleeper at the linebacker spot who shows three-down potential.

Slider: Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

It’s been all downhill for Njongmeta since last September. After initially being graded as a potential fourth-round prospect entering the season, he had a terrible senior campaign followed by a horrendous combine workout. Linebackers who weigh 229 pounds and run 4.91 seconds in the 40 don’t get drafted.

2024 NFL Combine CBs and safeties risers and sliders

Riser: Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

The slender safety who measured six feet even and 179 pounds turned in solid testing numbers, timing 4.45 seconds in the 40 and jumping 39.5 inches in the vertical jump and 11-foot-1 in the broad jump. All ranked as top-three performances at the safety position. He looked fluid and athletic during position drills and could now break into the late part of Day 2 in the draft.

Slider: Kalen King, Penn State

The PSU corner continued his slide down draft boards at the combine. His 40 time of 4.61 seconds was second-worst at the position. King had a poor season in 2023 then followed it up with an even worse performance at the Senior Bowl and now slow times at the combine, not good for a cornerback.