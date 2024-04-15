2024 NFL Draft: Drake Maye vs JJ McCarthy stat comparison reveals which QB is a better fit for Patriots

The New England Patriots have a major decision to make in the next 10 days. Holding the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the franchise needs to decide whether they'll take a quarterback or if they'll trade down and acquire more assets to boost their roster rebuild.

The early expectation is that the Washington Commanders are going to take Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick - Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears is a certainty. This means that Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy will be available for the Patriots with the third overall pick.

While there's a wide preference for Maye over McCarthy through NFL cycles, with the Michigan product being a late riser in the process, there's no doubt that the numbers favor the latter - especially as he led his university to an undefeated championship season to close his college career:

The tale of the tape, however, is clear: Maye is a superior prospect with a bigger chance of becoming a superstar in the league, with a playstyle similar to Justin Herbert and with some great seasons under his belt. His low numbers in 2023 were due to personnel and coaching changes, and not due to his individual ability.

What should the Patriots do?

If the Commanders really take Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye is available with the #3, the Patriots shouldn't waste any time overthinking the situation: Maye is the better prospect.

Maye is an accurate passer with a polished frame and consistent throwing mechanics. He's smart about where to go with the ball and knows how to take advantage of zone defenses. One of the low points of his game is his deep ball accuracy, but that's something you can fix with training.

McCarthy, on the other hand, is being touted as a quarterback with instincts, but the truth is that you need to be a great player to make the cut in the NFL. He doesn't possess a strong arm, leaves the pocket way more than he should and his accuracy is inconsistent.

He has a future in the league, but don't expect him to be a star. That's a fairer expectation for Drake Maye.

