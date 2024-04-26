2024 NFL Draft live stream: How can I watch Day 2 of the draft online?

The Chicago Bears picked highly-rated USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, as everyone had anticipated.

After decades of instability at the quarterback position, the Bears and their supporters will now be hoping that Williams will finally provide vital consistency at that position.

The first round of the draft, which took place on Thursday, saw the selection of 23 offensive players and just 9 defensive players.

Rounds two and three of this year's NFL Draft will continue at the Campus Martius area of downtown Detroit, Michigan, today, Friday, April 26.

2024 NFL Draft: Day 2's live stream details

The 2024 NFL Draft continues on Friday, April 26, and runs through Saturday, when the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh round picks will be made.

ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network will all carry Day 2 of the draft as usual. The ESPN app, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Hulu plus Live TV are among the streaming choices for the draft for cord-cutters and other people without access to these networks.

Fans will have access to both ESPN and ABC via Fubo. Additionally, new users can sign up for a free trial on the platform.

Below is everything you need to know about the NFL Draft 2024, Day 2:

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Detroit

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Live stream: FuboTV, SlingTV, Hulu plus Live TV, YouTube TV

2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 order

Here is the projected draft order for Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft:

No. 33 - Buffalo Bills (via Carolina)

No. 34 - New England Patriots

No. 35 - Arizona Cardinals

No. 36 - Washington Commanders

No. 37 - Los Angeles Chargers

No. 38 - Tennessee Titans

No. 39 - Carolina Panthers (via NYG)

No. 40 - Washington Commanders (via Chicago)

No. 41 - Green Bay Packers (via NYJ)

No. 42 - Houston Texans (via Minnesota)

No. 43 - Atlanta Falcons

No. 44 - Las Vegas Raiders

No. 45 - New Orleans Saints (via Denver)

No. 46 - Indianapolis Colts

No. 47 - New York Giants (via Seattle)

No. 48 - Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 49 - Cincinnati Bengals

No. 50 - Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)

No. 51 - Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 52 - Los Angeles Rams

No. 53 - Philadelphia Eagles

No. 54 - Cleveland Browns

No. 55 - Miami Dolphins

No. 56 - Dallas Cowboys

No. 57 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 58 - Green Bay Packers

No. 59 - Houston Texans

No. 60 - Buffalo Bills

No. 61 - Detroit Lions

No. 62 - Baltimore Ravens

No. 63 - San Francisco 49ers

No. 64 - Kansas City Chiefs

Below is the projected draft order for Round 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft:

No. 65 - Carolina Panthers

No. 66 - Arizona Cardinals

No. 67 - Washington Commanders

No. 68 - New England Patriots

No. 69 - Los Angeles Chargers

No. 70 - New York Giants

No. 71 - Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee)

No. 72 - New York Jets

No. 73 - Dallas Cowboys

No. 74 - Atlanta Falcons

No. 75 - Chicago Bears

No. 76 - Denver Broncos

No. 77 - Las Vegas Raiders

No. 78 - Washington Commanders (via Seattle)

No. 79 - Atlanta Falcons (via Jacksonville)

No. 80 - Cincinnati Bengals

No. 81 - Seattle Seahawks (via New Orleans, Denver)

No. 82 - Indianapolis Colts

No. 83 - Los Angeles Rams

No. 84 - Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 85 - Cleveland Browns

No. 86 - Houston Texans (via Philadelphia)

No. 87 - Dallas Cowboys

No. 88 - Green Bay Packers

No. 89 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 90 - Arizona Cardinals (via Houston)

No. 91 - Green Bay Packers (via Buffalo)

No. 92 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Detroit)

No. 93 - Baltimore Ravens

No. 94 - San Francisco 49ers

No. 95 - Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City)

No. 96 - Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick)

No. 97 - Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory pick)

No. 98 - Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick)

No. 99 - Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)

No. 100 - Washington Commanders (compensatory pick)