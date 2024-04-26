2024 NFL Draft live stream: How can I watch Day 2 of the draft online?

The Chicago Bears picked highly-rated USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday, as everyone had anticipated.
After decades of instability at the quarterback position, the Bears and their supporters will now be hoping that Williams will finally provide vital consistency at that position.
The first round of the draft, which took place on Thursday, saw the selection of 23 offensive players and just 9 defensive players.
Rounds two and three of this year's NFL Draft will continue at the Campus Martius area of downtown Detroit, Michigan, today, Friday, April 26.
2024 NFL Draft: Day 2's live stream details
The 2024 NFL Draft continues on Friday, April 26, and runs through Saturday, when the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh round picks will be made.
ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network will all carry Day 2 of the draft as usual. The ESPN app, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Hulu plus Live TV are among the streaming choices for the draft for cord-cutters and other people without access to these networks.
Below is everything you need to know about the NFL Draft 2024, Day 2:
Date: Friday, April 26
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Detroit
TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
Live stream: FuboTV, SlingTV, Hulu plus Live TV, YouTube TV
2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 order
Here is the projected draft order for Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft:
No. 33 - Buffalo Bills (via Carolina)
No. 34 - New England Patriots
No. 35 - Arizona Cardinals
No. 36 - Washington Commanders
No. 37 - Los Angeles Chargers
No. 38 - Tennessee Titans
No. 39 - Carolina Panthers (via NYG)
No. 40 - Washington Commanders (via Chicago)
No. 41 - Green Bay Packers (via NYJ)
No. 42 - Houston Texans (via Minnesota)
No. 43 - Atlanta Falcons
No. 44 - Las Vegas Raiders
No. 45 - New Orleans Saints (via Denver)
No. 46 - Indianapolis Colts
No. 47 - New York Giants (via Seattle)
No. 48 - Jacksonville Jaguars
No. 49 - Cincinnati Bengals
No. 50 - Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans)
No. 51 - Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 52 - Los Angeles Rams
No. 53 - Philadelphia Eagles
No. 54 - Cleveland Browns
No. 55 - Miami Dolphins
No. 56 - Dallas Cowboys
No. 57 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 58 - Green Bay Packers
No. 59 - Houston Texans
No. 60 - Buffalo Bills
No. 61 - Detroit Lions
No. 62 - Baltimore Ravens
No. 63 - San Francisco 49ers
No. 64 - Kansas City Chiefs
Below is the projected draft order for Round 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft:
No. 65 - Carolina Panthers
No. 66 - Arizona Cardinals
No. 67 - Washington Commanders
No. 68 - New England Patriots
No. 69 - Los Angeles Chargers
No. 70 - New York Giants
No. 71 - Arizona Cardinals (via Tennessee)
No. 72 - New York Jets
No. 73 - Dallas Cowboys
No. 74 - Atlanta Falcons
No. 75 - Chicago Bears
No. 76 - Denver Broncos
No. 77 - Las Vegas Raiders
No. 78 - Washington Commanders (via Seattle)
No. 79 - Atlanta Falcons (via Jacksonville)
No. 80 - Cincinnati Bengals
No. 81 - Seattle Seahawks (via New Orleans, Denver)
No. 82 - Indianapolis Colts
No. 83 - Los Angeles Rams
No. 84 - Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 85 - Cleveland Browns
No. 86 - Houston Texans (via Philadelphia)
No. 87 - Dallas Cowboys
No. 88 - Green Bay Packers
No. 89 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
No. 90 - Arizona Cardinals (via Houston)
No. 91 - Green Bay Packers (via Buffalo)
No. 92 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Detroit)
No. 93 - Baltimore Ravens
No. 94 - San Francisco 49ers
No. 95 - Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City)
No. 96 - Jacksonville Jaguars (compensatory pick)
No. 97 - Cincinnati Bengals (compensatory pick)
No. 98 - Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick)
No. 99 - Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)
No. 100 - Washington Commanders (compensatory pick)