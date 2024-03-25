2024 NFL Draft news: Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit attracting interest from Super Bowl champion Chiefs

Louis Rees-Zammit is an ex-international Welsh rugby star in high demand. He is this year's biggest recruit into the NFL International Player Pathway and is already attracting interest from the big boys.

Ian Rapoport said Louis Rees-Zammit will visit the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos this week. This continues his franchise tour, as he was the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets' guest last week.

The above franchises hope Louis Rees-Zammit has a similar impact to Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, who was also a part of the NFL International Player Pathway. Mailata has since become a staple of the Eagles' offensive line and one of the better players at his position.

Exploring Louis Rees-Zammit's NFL Draft profile and Pro Day numbers

Louis Rees-Zammit is listed as a running back, wide receiver and returner. The Welsh prospect is known for his speed and elusiveness, which helped him thrive on the Welsh national team before switching to American football.

Rees-Zammit was one of the major attractions at last week's International Player Pro Day.

Here's a look at his results at the showcase event:

40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds

Broad Jump: 9ft 7in

Vertical Jump: 29 inches

While most prospects would be satisfied with a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, Rees-Zammit wasn't pleased. The 2024 NFL Draft hopeful said:

"A bit disappointed in my 40. Last week, I was getting some really good times. I was getting low 4.3s, high 4.2s. So it is what it is. It’s just what happens on the day. But I know I can run that fast. I’m not trying to make excuses or anything, but I know what I can do, and I’m happy with the day and how the day went."

Rees-Zammit is a raw prospect in American football, but he displayed his route-running skills and intermediate ball-catching ability. He might be raw, but his potential is promising. The Kansas City Chiefs could use him as a kick returner like they did in Tyreek Hill's first season in the NFL. Eventually, he could develop his catching ability and become a potent weapon in Andy Reid's offense.