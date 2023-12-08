2024 NFL Draft QB Profiles: Fitting Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Caleb Williams into a mold

The NFL quarterback position has changed over the last few decades. In the past, prototypical Peyton Manning/Matt Ryan pocket-passers were the most popular types of quarterbacks in the NFL. That's not the case in the modern league. Players who would've been the fastest receivers on their team are now playing QB. Players as athletic as tight ends are now playing in the pocket. What offensive coordinators demand from the position has changed and there are now many quarterback types.

NFL QUARTERBACK PLAYSTYLES

POCKET QBs:

Spencer Rattler

Taulia Tagovailoa

Josh Hoover

Alan Bowman

Sheduer Sanders

This type of quarterback executes a game plan/play script and exploits mismatches where the coaching staff points them out. A high percentage of passes for quarterbacks of this style are under 20 yards to coach-designated receiver routes. Game managers are specialist passers on short to intermediate passes. Accuracy is their calling card.

Example: Dak Prescott, under Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys, Prescott has developed into the traditional pocket passer.

GUNSLINGER QBs:

Caleb Wiiliams

Quinn Ewers

Michael Penix Jr

Kyle McCord

Noah Fifita

Drake Maye

D.J. Ulagalelei

The high-risk-high-reward-type quarterback. Many passes for quarterbacks of this style in the NFL are over 20 yards. Gunslingers are specialist passers on deep throws. Arm strength is their calling card.

The gunslinger mentality works for and against quarterbacks of this playstyle. A wide receiver could be double-covered and a gunslinger will attempt to throw the ball into the tiniest of windows.

A modern example of this type of quarterback in the NFL is Jameis Winston or Matt Stafford.

RUN - THREAT QBs:

These types of QBs are emerging as unorthodox options in the modern NFL. A QB of this type can run the ball very well and could lead a specialized offense that accounts for their lack of passing talent.

Thomas Castellanos

Will Howard

Brennan Armstrong

Payton Thorne

Kyron Drones

Emory Jones

Gavin Wimsatt

Tanner Mordecai

Bryson Barnes

DUAL-THREAT QBs:

Jayden Daniels

Garrett Greene

John Rhys Plumlee

Bo Nix

Dilion Gabriel

Jaxson Dart

Jalen Milroe

Sam Hartman

J.J. McCarthy

Joe Milton

Jordan Travis

Garrett Shrader

These types of QBs are becoming all the rage in the modern NFL. A QB of this type can run the ball as well as he throws it. This creates a mismatch advantage for the offense as they carry an extra runner in the backfield. Quarterbacks in this category are gifted talents. They have the potential to dart past the line of scrimmage like a star RB for a huge run or complete a gunslinger-type pass to make a play.

HEISMAN WATCH:

It's no surprise LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the heavy-betting favorite for the award. Jayden Daniels, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon QB Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., are the four Heisman finalists. Jayden Daniels' explosive production in both the pass and run game makes him the undeniable choice.

