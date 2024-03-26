2024 NFL Draft: Ranking 10 best running back prospects feat. Jonathon Brooks, Trey Benson and more

The first round 2024 NFL Draft is expected to be heavy on quarterbacks, wide receivers, and linemen on both sides of the ball. The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots, in particular, are looking for a franchise passer with each of the top three picks.

This leaves running back, once a premier position in the NFL, short on depth. But that does not mean there is no one worth picking.

There are running backs who are worth picking, and here are the top 10 from them.

1) Trey Benson

Trey Benson was a key component of the Florida State Seminoles' unbeaten regular season, rushing for almost 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns. At 6'1" and 221 lbs, he is large enough to be a powerful three-down back and block during passing plays.

2) Jonathon Brooks

Throughout his first two seasons at Texas, Jonathon Brooks played behind Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. When those two graduated, he gained more minutes, and he made the most of them, rushing for 1,1139 yards and ten touchdowns.

His physical gifts are already unquestioned, but that ability to make the most of opportunities given to him makes him an ideal pick for a "gritty" team.

3) Blake Corum

Blake Corum was a key component in his four seasons with the Michigan Wolverines. He set the school record for rushing touchdowns at 58, with 27 of them occurring during their 2023-24 championship run - also a record.

At only 5'8" but 213 lbs, he is a powefully built rusher who can be hard to tackle as he cuts through defenders.

4) Will Shipley

Will Shipley does not have as much clout as the three names above him, but he deserves a mention for his versatility.

In his three years as a Clemson Tiger, he proved himself a threat on both offense and special teams, with almost 3,000 rushing yards and almost 1,000 punt return yards. This makes him a very adept weapon for any team.

5) Jaylen Wright

Jaylen Wright claims to be inspired by his fellow Tennessee alum Alvin Kamara, and it shows in his game.

He is an explosive runner who covered at least ten yards in 25% of his runs in 2023, making him an adept big-play back who loves to mow through straight routes.

6) Frank Gore Jr.

The son of NFL legend Frank Gore has become a powerful runner in his own right. In his last two seasons at Southern Mississippi, he established himself as one of the best rushers in Sun Belt Conference history, logging over 1,000 rushing yards in each of them.

But what sets him apart from his peers is his uncanny passing ability, which could make him a viable option in trick plays.

7) Ray Davis

Ray Davis has accumulated much experience in his five years in college with Temple, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky, in which he has seen and experienced it all.

His route-reading ability and blocking feel are intangibles that a team will greatly appreciate, in addition to his rushing potential

8) MarShawn Lloyd

When people think of 2024 USC, prospects they think of Caleb Williams. After all, he was the star of the show, passing his way to the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

But then there is Marshawn Lloyd. Nominal similarity to Marshawn Lynch aside, he was not the most prolific running back in college, although injuries have played a part in that. However, he has shown NFL potential when healthy.

9) Braelon Allen

At 6'1" but 235 lbs, Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is a highly mobile and intelligent tank of a back in the mold of Le'Veon Bell. This makes him a nightmare for tacklers.

In his three seasons as a Badger, he was the second-most prolific rusher in the Power Five conferences. He also set school records for most consecutive 100-yard games by a freshman (seven) and longest rushing touchdown (96).

10) Dillon Johnson

The Washington Huskies were among the best teams in college football in 2023-24, producing top-tier prospects in Michael Penix Jr., Rome Odunze, and Troy Fautanu.

And then there is Dillon Johnson. Coming over from Mississippi State, he exploded for almost 1,200 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns, showcasing a potetntial to be an immediate franchise contributor.