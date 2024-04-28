2024 NFL Draft winners and losers: Bears get smarter, Cardinals get Grade A weapons, Panthers, Falcons draw questions

The book is closed on the 2024 NFL Draft, as 257 players were selected over three days by future employers.

Although it’s still only on paper, here’s a look at the winners and losers from the past three days based on how players were rated versus where teams selected them.

2024 NFL Draft results: Winners and losers

Winners

Chicago Bears

The Bears were winners before the draft even started, earning the first selection of the process based off their trade with the Panthers last year.

They parlayed that choice into Caleb Williams, the signal caller they hope will lead them into the future, then came back eight picks later to select Rome Odunze, a potentially dominant No. 1 wideout.

Third-rounder Kiran Amegadjie is a terrific developmental offensive lineman, fifth-round pick Austin Booker will be a productive situational pass rusher and punter Tory Taylor was a steal in the fourth round. I expect the Australian to be the Bears' starting punter come Week 1.

Minnesota Vikings

I mentioned before the first round opened that the Vikings were in panic mode, as they weren’t going to be able to maneuver for the quarterback they desired, Drake Maye.

Yet the team regained composure and gave away little to move up one spot to draft J.J. McCarthy, a signal caller with great upside. They used their other selection in Round 1 on Dallas Turner, perhaps the highest-rated defensive player in the draft and a perfect replacement for Danielle Hunter, who departed via free agency.

Minnesota comes away with potentially its quarterback of the future and an impact defensive player; that’s a win any way you cut it.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals came into the draft with the potential to trade down and gain extra selections. Yet they stood pat and with the fourth pick, selected Marvin Harrison Jr, a dominant, game-breaking receiver the team needs.

Later in Round 1, they chose defensive lineman Darius Robinson, a terrific scheme fit with great upside. Third-round choice Trey Benson was the best running back in the draft and is also a good system fit.

Tip Reiman, also selected in the third round, could be a steal at tight end if they’re able to transition his great athletic abilities into football production. Pass rusher Xavier Thomas and receiver Tejhaun Palmer were solid late-round picks.

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens started the draft by selecting Nate Wiggins in Round 1, a somewhat surprising pick considering the type of cornerback they prefer. But it was straight uphill after that.

Roger Rosengarten was a terrific pick in Round 2, as was Adisa Isaac. Rosengarten will compete for the starting right tackle job, while Isaac could grow into an every-down defender.

Receiver Devontez Walker was tremendous value in the fourth round, as he’s a speedster and terrific deep-ball wideout. Keeping him close to home was key. Cornerback T.J. Tampa was a better pick in the fourth round than Wiggins was on Day 1. Fifth-round running back Rasheen Ali is a perfect complement to the newly signed Derrick Henry. Safety Sanoussi Kane was a steal in the final round.

Kansas City Chiefs

They say the “rich get richer,” and the Chiefs proved as much the past three days. The team traded places with Buffalo in Round 1 to select speedy receiver Xavier Worthy, the player most thought the Bills would draft.

They then chose offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, the player most thought would be the Chiefs’ first-round choice, in the second. Tight end Jared Wiley was an outstanding selection in the fourth frame, as he’s a perfect fit for the Kansas City system and offers insurance once Travis Kelce retires.

Fifth-round selection Hunter Nourzad should make the roster this fall as a backup interior offensive lineman. Final pick C.J. Hanson is a developmental prospect with a great upside.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were forced to adjust after Atlanta selected Michael Penix Jr. in the top 10, but they quickly did so and filled needs with outstanding players. Brock Bowers will be a playmaking tight end from Week 1 for whoever is behind center in Las Vegas.

Second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson could start at guard or center immediately. Third rounder Delmar Glaze will compete for the right tackle spot, while cornerback Decamerion Richardson has outstanding long-term potential.

Sixth-round pick Dylan Laube is a Swiss army knife skill player who is effective as a ball carrier, pass catcher and return specialist.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders were stacked with draft picks in the top 100 and made excellent use of them.

To the surprise of no one, they chose quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second pick of the draft, and I expect the Heisman Trophy winner to live up to expectations. Their picks in Round 2 included defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton, cornerback Mike Sainristil and tight end Ben Sinnott. The trio should contribute as rookies.

Offensive lineman Brandon Coleman and receiver Luke McCaffrey were somewhat surprising third-round choices, but both are polished prospects who should see action this season.

Dominique Hampton, the safety from Washington University, was tremendous value in the fifth round and head coach Dan Quinn will have a field day implementing him into the Commanders scheme.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh draft class was filled with prototypical Steelers players. Troy Fautanu is a tough yet athletic offensive lineman who can play guard or tackle. Ditto for second-round choice Zach Frazier, who could be starting Week 1.

Roman Wilson will remind Steelers fans of former Pittsburgh great Hines Ward, while fellow third-round pick Payton Wilson is a dominant linebacker whose injury past pushed him down draft boards.

Fourth-round pick Mason McCormick, an offensive guard, has the style and mentality that's perfect for the Steelers.

Losers

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons threw the first curveball of the night on Day 1, selecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the draft’s eighth selection.

This is on the heels of handing Kirk Cousins a free-agent contract that amounted to $160 million over four years with $100 million in guarantees. They then selected defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro almost a round earlier than anyone expected.

The object of the NFL Draft is to improve your team, but does anyone believe that the Falcons improved after the first round?

Carolina Panthers

You could brand the Panthers as this year’s losers before the event began, considering they frittered away the first pick of the draft last year to select Bryce Young.

Trading up one spot for the final selection of Round 1 to select Xavier Legette, a Day 2 receiver prospect, kept things going in the wrong direction for Carolina.

New England Patriots

The Patriots hope they selected their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, the third choice of the draft.

In choosing Ja’Lynn Polk with the 37th selection, New England bypassed almost a half-dozen receivers with more talent, though it did continue its tradition of overdrafting slow wideouts.

Tackle Caedan Wallace of Penn State comes off a poor season and could have been selected much later than the third round.