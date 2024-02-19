2024 NFL Draft: Worst QB landing spots for top-5 QBs including Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy and more

Quarterback prospects will be in the limelight for the 2024 NFL Draft. With some teams looking for their franchise signal-caller, it’s interesting how the first round will unfold. After all, getting the quarterback right can mask other roster holes.

However, not all destinations might be ideal for these incoming rookies. Coaching, roster composition, and quality of opposition are some reasons going to specific teams might not work. While solid roster building can help turn things around, certain landing spots are terrible for these young quarterbacks.

Caleb Williams draft profile

Experts and fans regard the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner as the best quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. He possesses a rocket arm that can deliver the ball through tight windows and generate power even when moving out of the pocket.

Williams excels at executing run-pass options and can make something out of off-script plays. His attributes could make him the top overall pick in the draft to the Chicago Bears.

Worst NFL fit for Caleb Williams

While most people invested in the 2024 NFL draft project him as the first quarterback to go off the draft board, there’s still a scenario of the Bears retaining Justin Fields. The Washington Commanders could also pass and stick with Sam Howell.

If that happens, falling to the New England Patriots isn’t an ideal scenario for Williams. After parting ways with Bill Belichick, the Patriots elevated Jerod Mayo as head coach. Ideally, you’d want a young quarterback playing for an offensive-minded head coach.

Drake Maye draft profile

Maye has arm strength and mobility that can keep opposing defenses guessing. Eager rushers must realize that Maye had 16 rushing touchdowns in two seasons with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Maye is also a terrific passer who can quickly go through his progressions and manipulate defenders with his eyes. The Charlotte native is also impressive in placing the ball at the right spots, regardless of throwing distance. Given his attributes, it won’t be surprising if he gets off the board earlier than Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Worst NFL fit for Drake Maye

Maye to the Washington Commanders isn’t a good fit unless they can fix the offensive line. Sam Howell absorbed 65 sacks last season, the most among quarterbacks. While Drake Maye can scramble out of the pocket, he won’t have time to make plays if edge rushers are constantly in his face.

The Commanders can use their massive cap space to build the line and fortify their protection for the quarterback. Until it happens, Washington isn’t the best destination for Drake Maye and could put him at a higher risk for injury.

Jayden Daniels 2024 NFL draft profile

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner rediscovered the game that made him a sensation during his rookie season at Arizona State. Now, with LSU, he had over 2,000 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons with the Tigers. His performance with the Tigers strengthened his resume for the 2024 NFL Draft.

But while he is an explosive runner, he’s also an elite passer, especially on long throws. Daniels also shows poise in dealing with pressure from the opposing defense by escaping the pocket or relying on his quick release.

Worst NFL fit for Jayden Daniels

Daniels could land with the Atlanta Falcons at number eight in the 2024 NFL Draft. While the NFC South is a wide-open division, the Falcons must identify their offensive identity.

Do they prioritize the run game with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier? Or do they put a premium on the passing game with Drake London and Kyle Pitts? Likewise, having a defensive-minded head coach could limit Daniels’ development.

J.J. McCarthy draft profile

Blake Corum’s dominance may take away his shine. However, J.J. McCarthy is a proven winner with two Big Ten Championships as starting quarterback. Teams looking for a play-caller in the 2024 NFL Draft must look at his 72.3 completion percentage in his final year at Michigan.

Leading the Wolverines to a CFP National Championship victory over Washington shows his command of the huddle. While inconsistencies with his decision-making persist, high-level coaching will improve his football IQ.

Worst NFL fit for J.J. McCarthy

The Pittsburgh Steelers could select McCarthy with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to put pressure on Kenny Pickett. While McCarthy could get a chance to compete for the starting quarterback role, the Steelers must sort out other issues on offense.

The questionable offensive line needs fixing to help any quarterback to thrive. But that’s easier said than done because the Steelers are $13 million over the projected salary cap. Likewise, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith must identify the offense’s identity.

Michael Penix Jr. draft profile

Penix finally achieved vindication after injury-riddled seasons at Indiana. He led the Washington Huskies to the CFP National Championship game this time, only to lose to McCarthy and the Wolverines.

This 2024 NFL Draft prospect is adept at shredding the defense with his command of the pocket and strong arm. He’s not afraid to take the deep shot if it’s there and buys himself time by creatively avoiding the rush. Penix is also a clutch quarterback who can elevate his team’s play.

Worst NFL fit for Michael Penix Jr.

The Las Vegas Raiders could take a flyer on Penix Jr with the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, allowing him to work with Davante Adams. He can significantly push Aidan O’Connell for the starting role when the team could cut Jimmy Garoppolo before the fifth day of the 2023 league year.

But even if he will have an All-Pro wideout in Adams, he will play in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert at quarterback. Defeating those players will be a tall order with a roster with questionable spots.