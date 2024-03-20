2024 NFL Free Agency: 3 moves Cowboys should make to bounce back after lackluster start

While the rest of the NFL frantically filled their positions of need, the Dallas Cowboys largely stayed put in the first week of free agency. Aside from re-signing their players, Eric Kendricks was their only acquisition who played for another team last season.

Conversely, they lost key players like Dorance Armstrong, Tyron Smith, Tony Pollard, Tyler Biadasz, and Johnathan Hankins to other teams. Filling their roster through the NFL Draft could be a practical approach, especially for salary cap considerations.

However, if Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to validate his declaration of going “all in” for 2024, some free-agent signings can save them from their initial non-activity.

3 Signings that can save the Cowboys’ free agency approach

Over The Cap estimates that the Cowboys have $7.7 million in cap space. Supposing that half of it is for their rookies, they do not have the financial capability to sign free agents. However, they can restructure some contracts to create cap room and acquire these players.

#1 – Sign free-agent Bud Dupree

Even after adding Kendricks to their roster, the Cowboys still need more linebackers. Their depth chart got thinner after Leighton Vander Esch retired. While Kendricks is the ideal linebacker with speed who can cover a lot of ground, signing Bud Dupree gives them a linebacker who can pressure the quarterback.

Last season, Dupree had 6.5 sacks and 39 tackles in 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons. He can compensate for Armstrong’s production and assist DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons in chasing the quarterback. Dupree signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Falcons in 2023, and that’s a fair value to offer this season.

#2 – Acquire Odell Beckham Jr.

If the Cowboys won’t bring Michael Gallup back, Beckham is a solid option for WR2 or WR3. After tallying 565 yards and three touchdowns last season, it’s tough to expect him to be the top wideout anymore.

By joining Dallas, he becomes a reliable option behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. His presence can also remove some pressure off those two wideouts. Beckham is still a threat in the passing game, making defenses think twice about paying extra attention to Lamb.

Spotrac estimates his market value at $11.9 million, nearly $3 million lower than his contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

#3 – Agree to terms with Justin Simmons

The Denver Broncos released Simmons not because of the decline in performance. Instead, he is a salary cap casualty because of the massive dead money from Russell Wilson’s canceled contract.

Simmons is one of the best free-agent safeties available. He earned Second Team All-Pro honors after tallying 70 tackles, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 15 games. Spotrac estimates his market value at an $annual salary of 11.1 million.