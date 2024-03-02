2024 NFL Free Agency: Mike Evans makes preference clear with Bucs WR exploring options

Mike Evans is arguably the top wide receiver target in the upcoming NFL free agency. The five-time Pro Bowler is likely on the radar of many teams as he could be a No. 1 wideout. His destination has been one of intrigue when it comes to what he wants in a potential new team.

That all changed when NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report spoke to Evans' agent Deryk Gilmore. Gilmore told Schultz that his client wants to play for a contender while getting paid like a top receiver. He noted that the Super Bowl winner has no interest in playing for a rookie signal-caller.

This will eliminate teams who will draft Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels in April. One team that could be in the running is the Houston Texans, who could go after the longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

Mike Evans is from Galveston, which is about an hour from Houston, and he played at Texas A&M collegiately. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the team will likely pass on him when free agency begins on March 15.

Evans has reached the 1,000-yard receiving in all 10 of his seasons in the league. He is second behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with 11 consecutive seasons. The star wideout tied for the touchdowns receptions with 13 last season. Time will tell as to whether Evans will be in another uniform come the 2024 season.

Could the Chiefs could go all-in on Mike Evans in free agency?

Mike Evans is looking to get another Lombardi Trophy on his resume per his agent. One team fits that qualification and then some: the Kansas City Chiefs. The one area of weakness on this team last season was a lack of a true No. 1 receiver.

Despite winning their third Super Bowl in five seasons last month, Kansas City could use Evans. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaning heavily on All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and rookie Rashee Rice. Yet, general manager Brett Veach has almost $3.5 million in available cap space.

Also, the Chiefs have to figure out how to keep cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and star defensive tackle Chris Jones this offseason. Could Mike Evans take a pay cut to join the Chiefs and pass up a massive payday elsewhere? It will be one of the more intriguing storylines to watch.