2024 NFL free agency predictions - CB edition: Jaylon Johnson and L'Jarius Sneed top the list

The 2024 NFL free agency period is set to begin on March 13 when the calendar officially turns to the new league year. All teams will have until that point to negotiate new contracts with any of their pending free agents. Any player without a contract on that date will be free to sign with any team that offers them a new deal.

One position to keep a close eye on as the 2024 NFL free agency period quickly approaches is cornerback. This position has seen its value rapidly increase in recent years as most teams desire to be deep and strong in their defensive backfields. With some of the top players in the position potentially becoming free agents this year, many teams could be looking to make significant upgrades.

With the emergence of the modern offense in the NFL, many teams have been featuring high-powered passing attacks with deep groups of talented wide receivers. To counter this offensive style, many teams have turned their focus to improving the depth of their defensive backs.

Defensive schemes are using more nickel and dime formations with additional cornerbacks on the field in an attempt to cover the opposing passing designs. In order to do so, teams must have more capable cornerbacks who can contribute on the football field. This increases the importance of the position in the 2024 NFL free agency period and puts an even higher premium on elite cornerbacks.

Some of the top players in this position could potentially become free agents during the 2024 NFL offseason This includes Jaylon Johnson, the highest-rated cornerback from last season per PFF, and L'Jarius Sneed, who went the entire regular season without allowing a single touchdown. Add former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, and this could be a loaded class.

Here are the top 10 cornerbacks currently set to become free agents this year:

L'Jarius Sneed Jaylon Johnson Stephon Gilmore Kendall Fuller Kenny Moore Adoree Jackson Chidobe Awuzie Steven Nelson Sean Murphy-Bunting Emmanuel Moseley

NFL free agency predictions 2024

In a strong cornerback free agent class in 2024, here are some predictions for where the top players in the position could potentially sign:

L'Jarius Sneed - Kansas City Chiefs Jaylon Johnson - Buffalo Bills Stephon Gilmore - Dallas Cowboys Kendall Fuller - Los Angeles Chargers Kenny Moore - Los Angeles Rams Adoree Jackson - Detroit Lions Chidobe Awuzie - Las Vegas Raiders Steven Nelson - Houston Texans Sean Murphy-Bunting - Cincinnati Bengals Emmanuel Moseley - New England Patriots