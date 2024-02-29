2024 NFL free agency predictions - OL edition: Tyron Smith tops the list 

The 2024 NFL free agency period kicks off on March 13 when the calendar flips to the new league year. All teams will have until before then to lock in new contracts with any of their pending free agents. Any player without a contract on that date will be free to sign with any team that offers them a new deal during the offseason.

The free agency period is one of the most important events of every offseason because it offers teams a direct way to address some of the issues on their rosters. It can provide massive upgrades in key areas, such as on the offensive line.

This year's class of potentially available free agents is filled with solid offensive linemen who can immediately make a difference on the team that signs them.

NFL free agency: Top OL available this year

Tyron Smith

Offensive linemen are often the unsung heroes of many successful NFL teams. Their contributions are pivotal to the success of any offensive scheme, but they don't always get all of the credit that they deserve. Alternatively, most teams that have weak offensive lines often find it difficult to execute any offensive game plan.

For most play designs to have any effectiveness, the opposing defenders must first be blocked. Running backs will have nowhere to go if the defense consistently penetrates the line of scrimmage, and quarterbacks won't have enough time to throw the ball after wide receivers' routes develop if pass rushers are immediately in the backfield.

This all demonstrates the importance of offensive linemen and why teams should make them a priority. They may have the opportunity to do so during the 2024 free agency period with many solid veterans potentially available. The class is headlined by Tyron Smith, who has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL for nearly a decade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Trent Brown is another intriguing offensive tackle in free agency, while several solid interior linemen, such as Connor Williams, could also be available. Here's how the top 10 options stack up.

Tyron Smith Michael Onwenu Trent Brown Kevin Zeitler Connor Williams Mekhi Becton Jonah Williams Kevin Dotson Lloyd Cushenberry III Robert Hunt

NFL free agency predictions 2024

Trent Brown

Tyron Smith - Dallas Cowboys
Michael Onwenu - Los Angeles Rams
Trent Brown - New York Jets
Kevin Zeitler - Seattle Seahawks
Connor Williams - New York Giants
Mekhi Becton - Las Vegas Raiders
Jonah Williams - Cincinnati Bengals
Kevin Dotson - Miami Dolphins
Lloyd Cushenberry III - Denver Broncos
Robert Hunt - New York Jets