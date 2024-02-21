2024 NFL Free Agency predictions - QB edition: Could Kirk Cousins be on the move?

The 2024 NFL free agency period will officially begin on March 13 at the exact time that the calendar switches to a new league year. All teams are permitted to begin negotiating with players outside of their organization during the legal tampering period for two days prior to free agency.

Teams can also re-sign any of their own players before the NFL free agency period begins. If they fail to do so, any player without an active contract is free to sign with any team that offers them a new deal.

Free agents are often among the biggest headlines of every offseason, but no other position is more important than quarterback. They have an unmatched ability to change the entire outlook of an entire franchise, for better or for worse. The 2024 NFL offseason features several notable quarterbacks pending free agency, including some of the following options.

NFL Free Agency: Top QBs available this year

Kirk Cousins

It is hard to know exactly which quarterbacks will hit the open market before the 2024 NFL free agency period begins. Some will sign new deals with their teams before that happens, while other players may be released that are not on expiring contracts. For example, Russell Wilson is rumored to possibly be released by the Denver Broncos this year, but he is not currently pending free agency.

Of the quarterbacks who are scheduled to become free agents this offseason, Kirk Cousins headlines the list. The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly interested in keeping him, but they have yet to agree on a new contract. A failure to do so by March 13 would allow Cousins to join another team if he chooses to.

Here are the top 10 quarterbacks scheduled to become free agents this year:

Kirk Cousins Baker Mayfield Gardner Minshew Joe Flacco Ryan Tannehill Marcus Mariota Josh Dobbs Mitchell Trubisky Jacoby Brissett Sam Darnold

NFL Free Agency Predictions 2024

Baker Mayfield

Except for Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield, none of the other free agent options this year currently profile as potential franchise quarterbacks. Most of them are considered more to be backups or place-holders, though a couple of them, such as Joe Flacco and Gardner Minshew, could receive another opportunity at being a starter in the right situation.

Here are some predictions for where the top ten options could land:

Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gardner Minshew - Denver Broncos Joe Flacco - New York Jets Ryan Tannehill - Pittsburgh Steelers Marcus Mariota - New York Giants Josh Dobbs - Las Vegas Raiders Mitchell Trubisky - Indianapolis Colts Jacoby Brissett - New England Patriots Sam Darnold - San Francisco 49ers