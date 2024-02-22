2024 NFL Free Agency predictions - WR edition: Mike Evans and Tee Higgins are top targets

When the 2024 NFL free agency period begins on March 13, all teams will be able to sign any players not currently under contract. Teams looking to hold on to any of their pending free agents will have until then to negotiate a new deal. Failure to do so will allow them to sign with any team that offers them a contract.

This portion of each NFL offseason is always one of the most important in building out a roster for the upcoming season. Wide receivers are always among the most popular targets, due to the unmatched depth of the position.

The 2024 NFL free agency period is particularly interesting for this position as several star veterans could potentially be on the move.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Free Agency: Top WRs available this year

Mike Evans

Established veteran wide receivers headline a strong 2024 NFL free agency class for the position. Stars like Mike Evans and Tee Higgins will potentially hit the open market this year, as well as other top options such as Calvin Ridley and Michael Pittman Jr. All four of these players profile as a WR1 on most NFL teams, so if they become available, they should have a strong market.

The list of potential free agents in this position goes on with many solid options, which is likely an intriguing situation for many teams around the league. With the modern style of offense focusing on the passing game, many teams have been focusing on building strong and deep groups of wide receivers. Adding value in free agency is one of the best ways to do so.

Here are the top 15 wide receivers currently scheduled to become free agents this year:

Mike Evans Tee Higgins Michael Pittman Jr. Calvin Ridley Marquise Brown Gabe Davis Odell Beckham Jr. Kendrick Bourne Noah Brown Curtis Samuel Rashid Shaheed Josh Reynolds Tyler Boyd Mecole Hardman Cedrick Wilson

NFL Free Agency Predictions 2024

Tee Higgins

While it's unlikely that all of the potentially available wide receivers actually hit the open market during the 2024 NFL free agency period, many of them probably will. It will be interesting to see which teams go after the top options and offer them massive contracts as the price tag for wide receivers continues to climb each season.

Here are some predictions for where the top 15 options could land:

Mike Evans - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tee Higgins - Jacksonville Jaguars Michael Pittman Jr. - Indianapolis Colts Calvin Ridley - Arizona Cardinals Marquise Brown - Buffalo Bills Gabe Davis - New York Giants Odell Beckham Jr. - New Orleans Saints Kendrick Bourne - Chicago Bears Noah Brown - Houston Texans Curtis Samuel - New England Patriots Rashid Shaheed - Denver Broncos Josh Reynolds - Baltimore Ravens Tyler Boyd - Cincinnati Bengals Mecole Hardman - Kansas City Chiefs Cedrick Wilson - Tennessee Titans