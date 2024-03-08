2024 NFL Free Agency: Top 5 safeties on the market feat. Jordan Poyer and Kevin Byard 

While the 2024 NFL league year starts on March 13, teams can negotiate with free agents as early as March 11. Free-agent safeties will be in high demand once the legal tampering period is open.

In a pass-happy league, it pays to have a defender who can quickly cover a lot of ground. Likewise, defensive coordinators can occasionally use safeties as pass rushers to keep the opposing offense guessing.

Luckily for NFL general managers, there will be no shortage of quality safeties during the 2024 free agency. Five players will receive the most attention from that position because they are among the best.

5 best NFL free-agent safeties for 2024

Recent performance, age, and past achievements will pull much weight into these selections. However, one thing is common among these safeties: plug them on the field, and they will help their team win. They can be ballhawks going for interceptions or tacklers who can lay a hit on skill position players.

But given they are some of the best safeties available for signing, their asking price won’t come cheap. However, they will be worth every penny because they are excellent at being the last line on defense.

#1 – Justin Simmons

The Denver Broncos had no choice but to release Justin Simmons after eight seasons. In doing so, they will free up $14 million in cap space. As he can sign elsewhere, his next team will get a four-time Second Team NFL All-Pro member and a two-time Pro Bowler.

In 2022, Simmons led the league in interceptions (six) with Minkah Fitzpatrick, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Tariq Woolen. A year later, he finished his final season in Denver with 70 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a sack.

#2 – Budda Baker

A hamstring injury limited Baker to 12 games in the 2023 season. Despite that concern, he still finished the year with 87 tackles. When healthy, Baker is an imposing defensive player, and his competitive drive will rub off on his teammates.

Baker is a two-time First Team All-Pro member and a six-time NFL Pro Bowler. He could be a free agent once the Arizona Cardinals do not exercise their club option with her. After this, his agent’s phone will buzz because of countless offers.

#3 – Xavier McKinney

McKinney doesn’t qualify for the fifth-year option because the New York Giants selected him in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. But if he had one, the Giants wouldn’t hesitate to use it because he has been so impressive.

Last year, McKinney had 116 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and three interceptions with the Giants. He compiled those numbers while earning only $1.7 million in base salary. He has played above his pay grade, making him deserving of a top-dollar contract extension.

#4 – Kevin Byard

After the Tennessee Titans traded him in October 2023, Byard played ten games for the Philadelphia Eagles. While playing for Philadelphia, he had 75 tackles, three passes defended, and an interception.

The safety from Middle Tennessee is a two-time First-Team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler. His best year came in 2017 when he had a league-leading eight interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries.

#5 – Jordan Poyer

The seventh-round draft pick in 2013 became an NFL First Team All-Pro member in 2021 after tallying 93 tackles, three sacks, nine passes defended, and five interceptions. He became a Pro Bowler a year later despite playing only 12 games.

Poyer’s release is part of the Buffalo Bills’ measure to become cap-compliant. At one point, they were $41 million over the cap. But after releasing players like Poyer, Micah Hyde, Gabriel Davis, and Mitch Morse, they are just $9 million over the cap.