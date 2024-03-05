2024 NFL Free Agent RBs: Full list of playmakers who will hit free agency feat. Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and more

The 2024 NFL free agent market is set to open on March 13 when the calendar shifts to the new league year. At this time, any players without a contract with their current teams will officially become free agents. This means that they can sign with any franchise that offers them a new deal for the upcoming 2024 season and beyond.

The running back is one of the biggest positions to keep a close eye on this year. Some of the top overall players in this role are scheduled to become free agents. The impressive list of options includes stars with rushing titles and season-long touchdown leaders.

Here is the full list of running backs scheduled to become free agents during the 2024 NFL offseason:

Saquon Barkley Derrick Henry Josh Jacobs Austin Ekeler Ezekiel Elliot D'Andre Swift Devin Singletary Tony Pollard Gus Edwards Cam Akers Kareem Hunt JK Dobbins Antonio Gibson Clyde Edwards-Helaire Alexander Mattison D'Onta Foreman Zack Moss Damien Harris Latavius Murray Chase Edmonds Rashaad Penny AJ Dillon Jerick McKinnon Marlon Mack Josh Kelley DeeJay Dallas D'Ernest Johnson Zonovan Knight Salvon Ahmed Cordarrelle Patterson Matt Breida Eno Benjamin Ty Johnson Rico Dowdle Boston Scott Ameer Abdullah Craig Reynolds Trayveon Williams Dare Ogunbowale Patrick Taylor Raheem Blackshear Lynn Bowden Julius Chestnut

Free agent RBs headlining 2024 NFL free agency

Saquon Barkley

The 2024 NFL free agency class is loaded at the running back position. It is headlined by superstars like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry while including other top players in recent years, such as Austin Ekeler and Josh Jacobs. The shocking class of running backs demonstrates how most teams have decreased the value of this position, opting not to offer them long-term contracts.

This trend has been going on for several years but appears to be getting even more extreme. Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are excellent examples of this. They are both in the prime of their careers, but their teams have avoided locking them into substantial deals. They both received the franchise tag during the last offseason, so they are pending free agency again this year.

Derrick Henry was previously on one of the largest running back contracts ever, but his age has likely played a role in why he is a free agent this year. Regardless of the reasoning for all the elite names on the list, several will likely make a major impact for whichever teams sign them.