2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters: AFC, NFC teams selections, alternates, and coaches revealed

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters are out, and the best players will converge in Orlando for the league's all-star game. Most franchises are represented, and a couple of first-time Pro Bowlers are on the released list.
A Pro Bowl selection is a major win in a player's career, and this year's event is no different. Here's a closer look at the Pro Bowl rosters, alternates and coaches for the showpiece event.
The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl is headlined by MVP contenders Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Christian McCaffrey (49ers) and Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins). However, these players aren't the only stars who earned the honor of being selected to the NFL's equivalent of the all-star game.
There are rookie selections headlined by Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, surprise picks like Matthew Stafford, also of the Los Angeles Rams, and regular attendees like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
AFC Conference Selections
Here's a look at the players who got selected in the AFC Conference for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl:
As for the NFC Conference, here are their 2024 NFL Pro Bowl representatives:
POSITION
PLAYER
TEAM
QB
Brock Purdy*
San Francisco 49ers
QB
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
QB
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
RB
Christian McCaffrey*
San Francisco 49ers
RB
D'Andre Swift
Philadelphia Eagles
RB
Kyren Williams
Los Angeles Rams
WR
CeeDee Lamb*
Dallas Cowboys
WR
A.J. Brown*
Philadelphia Eagles
WR
Mike Evans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR
Puka Nacua
Los Angeles Rams
TE
George Kittle*
San Francisco 49ers
TE
Sam LaPorta
Detroit Lions
FB
Kyle Juszczyk*
San Francisco 49ers
T
Trent Williams*
San Francisco 49ers
T
Lane Johnson*
Philadelphia Eagles
T
Penei Sewell
Detroit Lions
G
Zack Martin*
Dallas Cowboys
G
Chris Lindstrom*
Atlanta Falcons
G
Landon Dickerson
Philadelphia Eagles
C
Jason Kelce*
Philadelphia Eagles
C
Frank Ragnow
Detroit Lions
DE
Nick Bosa*
San Francisco 49ers
DE
Montez Sweat*
Chicago Bears
DE
Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions
DT
Aaron Donald*
Los Angeles Rams
DT
Dexter Lawrence*
New York Giants
DT
Javon Hargrave
San Francisco 49ers
OLB
Micah Parsons*
Dallas Cowboys
OLB
Danielle Hunter*
Minnesota Vikings
OLB
Haason Reddick
Philadelphia Eagles
ILB
Fred Warner*
San Francisco 49ers
ILB
Bobby Wagner
Seattle Seahawks
CB
DaRon Bland*
Dallas Cowboys
CB
Charvarius Ward*
San Francisco 49ers
CB
Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears
CB
Devon Witherspoon
Seattle Seahawks
FS
Jessie Bates*
Atlanta Falcons
SS
Budda Baker*
Arizona Cardinals
SS
Julian Love
Seattle Seahawks
LS
Andrew DePaola*
Minnesota Vikings
P
Bryan Anger*
Dallas Cowboys
K
Brandon Aubrey*
Dallas Cowboys
RS
Rashid Shaheed*
New Orleans Saints
ST
Jalen Reeves-Maybin*
Detroit Lions
Note: Starters are asterisked*
NFL Pro Bowl 2024 alternates
The NFL Pro Bowl Game will begin on Feb. 1, 2023. As a result, there's a high probability that several players on the above lists would be absent from the game. Both teams that qualify for the Super Bowl won't play the game, and players that went deep into the playoffs might want to start their holidays early rather than converge in Orlando.
Hence, the league has selected several Pro Bowl alternates to act as standbys for this year's Pro Bowl. If a play is elevated to the main Pro Bowl roster, then this Pro Bowl will be added to their personal accolades. However, if they aren't called up to the Pro Bowl, they remain as they are.
Fans can likely expect players from the San Francisco 49ers to skip the Pro Bowl, especially if they achieve their Super Bowl goal. Each NFL team has alternates, even those that didn't have Pro Bowlers in 2024.
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Game coaches
According to reports, Peyton and Eli Manning will return as coaches for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. The famous brothers served as coaches last year in the revamped Pro Bowl format, and it was a resounding success.
The Manning Brothers' competitive spirit was on full display, giving the Pro Bowl a Super Bowl game vibe at some points. The Manning brothers will coach in the 2024 Pro Bowl, and fans will hope they work well with the 2024 selections.