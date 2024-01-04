NFL
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jan 04, 2024 05:03 GMT
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters: AFC, NFC teams selections, alternates, and coaches revealed
The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters are out, and the best players will converge in Orlando for the league's all-star game. Most franchises are represented, and a couple of first-time Pro Bowlers are on the released list.

A Pro Bowl selection is a major win in a player's career, and this year's event is no different. Here's a closer look at the Pro Bowl rosters, alternates and coaches for the showpiece event.

2024 NFL Pro Bowl rosters

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl is headlined by MVP contenders Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Christian McCaffrey (49ers) and Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins). However, these players aren't the only stars who earned the honor of being selected to the NFL's equivalent of the all-star game.

There are rookie selections headlined by Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, surprise picks like Matthew Stafford, also of the Los Angeles Rams, and regular attendees like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

AFC Conference Selections

Here's a look at the players who got selected in the AFC Conference for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl:

POSITION

PLAYER

TEAM

QB

Tua Tagovailoa*

Miami Dolphins

QB

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens

QB

Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Cheifs

RB

Raheem Mostert*

Miami Dolphins

RB

James Cook

Buffalo Bills

RB

Derrick Henry

Tennessee Titans

WR

Tyreek Hill*

Miami Dolphins

WR

Amari Cooper*

Cleveland Browns

WR

Keenan Allen

Los Angeles Chargers

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

TE

Travis Kelce*

Kansas City Chiefs

TE

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns

FB

Alec Ingold *

Miami Dolphins

T

Laremy Tunsil*

Houston Texans

T

Dion Dawkins*

Buffalo Bills

T

Terron Armstead

Miami Dolphins

G

Quenton Nelson*

Indianapolis Colts

G

Joel Bitonio *

Cleveland Browns

G

Joe Thuney

Kansas City Chiefs

C

Creed Humphrey*

Kansas City Chiefs

C

Tyler Linderbaum

Baltimore Ravens

DE

Myles Garrett*

Cleveland Browns

DE

Maxx Crosby*

Las Vegas Raiders

DE

Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati

Bengals

DT

Chris Jones*

Kansas City

Chiefs

DT

Quinnen Williams*

New York Jets

DT

Justin Madubuike

Baltimore Ravens

OLB

T.J. Watt*

Pittsburgh Steelers

OLB

Khalil Mack*

Los Angeles Chargers

OLB

Josh Allen

Jacksonville Jaguars

ILB

Roquan Smith*

Baltimore Ravens

ILB

Patrick Queen

Baltimore Ravens

CB

Pat Surtain II*

Denver Broncos

CB

Sauce Gardner*

New York Jets

CB

Jalen Ramsey

Miami Dolphins

CB

Denzel Ward

Cleveland Browns

FS

Justin Simmons*

Denver Broncos

FS

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Pittsburgh Steelers

SS

Kyle Hamilton*

Baltimore Ravens

LS

Ross Matiscik*

Jacksonville Jaguars

P

AJ Cole*

Las Vegas Raiders

K

Justin Tucker*

Baltimore Ravens

RS

Marvin Mims Jr.*

Denver Broncos

ST

Miles Killebrew*

Pittsburgh Steelers

Note: Starters are asterisked*

NFC Conference Selections

As for the NFC Conference, here are their 2024 NFL Pro Bowl representatives:

POSITION

PLAYER

TEAM

QB

Brock Purdy*

San Francisco 49ers

QB

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

QB

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams

RB

Christian McCaffrey*

San Francisco 49ers

RB

D'Andre Swift

Philadelphia Eagles

RB

Kyren Williams

Los Angeles Rams

WR

CeeDee Lamb*

Dallas Cowboys

WR

A.J. Brown*

Philadelphia Eagles

WR

Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR

Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams

TE

George Kittle*

San Francisco 49ers

TE

Sam LaPorta

Detroit Lions

FB

Kyle Juszczyk*

San Francisco 49ers

T

Trent Williams*

San Francisco 49ers

T

Lane Johnson*

Philadelphia Eagles

T

Penei Sewell

Detroit Lions

G

Zack Martin*

Dallas Cowboys

G

Chris Lindstrom*

Atlanta Falcons

G

Landon Dickerson

Philadelphia Eagles

C

Jason Kelce*

Philadelphia Eagles

C

Frank Ragnow

Detroit Lions

DE

Nick Bosa*

San Francisco 49ers

DE

Montez Sweat*

Chicago Bears

DE

Aidan Hutchinson

Detroit Lions

DT

Aaron Donald*

Los Angeles Rams

DT

Dexter Lawrence*

New York Giants

DT

Javon Hargrave

San Francisco 49ers

OLB

Micah Parsons*

Dallas Cowboys

OLB

Danielle Hunter*

Minnesota Vikings

OLB

Haason Reddick

Philadelphia Eagles

ILB

Fred Warner*

San Francisco 49ers

ILB

Bobby Wagner

Seattle Seahawks

CB

DaRon Bland*

Dallas Cowboys

CB

Charvarius Ward*

San Francisco 49ers

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears

CB

Devon Witherspoon

Seattle Seahawks

FS

Jessie Bates*

Atlanta Falcons

SS

Budda Baker*

Arizona Cardinals

SS

Julian Love

Seattle Seahawks

LS

Andrew DePaola*

Minnesota Vikings

P

Bryan Anger*

Dallas Cowboys

K

Brandon Aubrey*

Dallas Cowboys

RS

Rashid Shaheed*

New Orleans Saints

ST

Jalen Reeves-Maybin*

Detroit Lions

Note: Starters are asterisked*

NFL Pro Bowl 2024 alternates

The NFL Pro Bowl Game will begin on Feb. 1, 2023. As a result, there's a high probability that several players on the above lists would be absent from the game. Both teams that qualify for the Super Bowl won't play the game, and players that went deep into the playoffs might want to start their holidays early rather than converge in Orlando.

Hence, the league has selected several Pro Bowl alternates to act as standbys for this year's Pro Bowl. If a play is elevated to the main Pro Bowl roster, then this Pro Bowl will be added to their personal accolades. However, if they aren't called up to the Pro Bowl, they remain as they are.

Fans can likely expect players from the San Francisco 49ers to skip the Pro Bowl, especially if they achieve their Super Bowl goal. Each NFL team has alternates, even those that didn't have Pro Bowlers in 2024.

2024 NFL Pro Bowl Game coaches

According to reports, Peyton and Eli Manning will return as coaches for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. The famous brothers served as coaches last year in the revamped Pro Bowl format, and it was a resounding success.

The Manning Brothers' competitive spirit was on full display, giving the Pro Bowl a Super Bowl game vibe at some points. The Manning brothers will coach in the 2024 Pro Bowl, and fans will hope they work well with the 2024 selections.

