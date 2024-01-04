2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters: AFC, NFC teams selections, alternates, and coaches revealed

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games rosters are out, and the best players will converge in Orlando for the league's all-star game. Most franchises are represented, and a couple of first-time Pro Bowlers are on the released list.

A Pro Bowl selection is a major win in a player's career, and this year's event is no different. Here's a closer look at the Pro Bowl rosters, alternates and coaches for the showpiece event.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 NFL Pro Bowl rosters

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl is headlined by MVP contenders Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Christian McCaffrey (49ers) and Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins). However, these players aren't the only stars who earned the honor of being selected to the NFL's equivalent of the all-star game.

There are rookie selections headlined by Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams, surprise picks like Matthew Stafford, also of the Los Angeles Rams, and regular attendees like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

AFC Conference Selections

Here's a look at the players who got selected in the AFC Conference for the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl:

POSITION PLAYER TEAM QB Tua Tagovailoa* Miami Dolphins QB Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Cheifs RB Raheem Mostert* Miami Dolphins RB James Cook Buffalo Bills RB Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans WR Tyreek Hill* Miami Dolphins WR Amari Cooper* Cleveland Browns WR Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR Ja'Marr Chase Cincinnati Bengals TE Travis Kelce* Kansas City Chiefs TE David Njoku Cleveland Browns FB Alec Ingold * Miami Dolphins T Laremy Tunsil* Houston Texans T Dion Dawkins* Buffalo Bills T Terron Armstead Miami Dolphins G Quenton Nelson* Indianapolis Colts G Joel Bitonio * Cleveland Browns G Joe Thuney Kansas City Chiefs C Creed Humphrey* Kansas City Chiefs C Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens DE Myles Garrett* Cleveland Browns DE Maxx Crosby* Las Vegas Raiders DE Trey Hendrickson Cincinnati Bengals DT Chris Jones* Kansas City Chiefs DT Quinnen Williams* New York Jets DT Justin Madubuike Baltimore Ravens OLB T.J. Watt* Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Khalil Mack* Los Angeles Chargers OLB Josh Allen Jacksonville Jaguars ILB Roquan Smith* Baltimore Ravens ILB Patrick Queen Baltimore Ravens CB Pat Surtain II* Denver Broncos CB Sauce Gardner* New York Jets CB Jalen Ramsey Miami Dolphins CB Denzel Ward Cleveland Browns FS Justin Simmons* Denver Broncos FS Minkah Fitzpatrick Pittsburgh Steelers SS Kyle Hamilton* Baltimore Ravens LS Ross Matiscik* Jacksonville Jaguars P AJ Cole* Las Vegas Raiders K Justin Tucker* Baltimore Ravens RS Marvin Mims Jr.* Denver Broncos ST Miles Killebrew* Pittsburgh Steelers

Note: Starters are asterisked*

NFC Conference Selections

As for the NFC Conference, here are their 2024 NFL Pro Bowl representatives:

POSITION PLAYER TEAM QB Brock Purdy* San Francisco 49ers QB Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams RB Christian McCaffrey* San Francisco 49ers RB D'Andre Swift Philadelphia Eagles RB Kyren Williams Los Angeles Rams WR CeeDee Lamb* Dallas Cowboys WR A.J. Brown* Philadelphia Eagles WR Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Puka Nacua Los Angeles Rams TE George Kittle* San Francisco 49ers TE Sam LaPorta Detroit Lions FB Kyle Juszczyk* San Francisco 49ers T Trent Williams* San Francisco 49ers T Lane Johnson* Philadelphia Eagles T Penei Sewell Detroit Lions G Zack Martin* Dallas Cowboys G Chris Lindstrom* Atlanta Falcons G Landon Dickerson Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce* Philadelphia Eagles C Frank Ragnow Detroit Lions DE Nick Bosa* San Francisco 49ers DE Montez Sweat* Chicago Bears DE Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DT Aaron Donald* Los Angeles Rams DT Dexter Lawrence* New York Giants DT Javon Hargrave San Francisco 49ers OLB Micah Parsons* Dallas Cowboys OLB Danielle Hunter* Minnesota Vikings OLB Haason Reddick Philadelphia Eagles ILB Fred Warner* San Francisco 49ers ILB Bobby Wagner Seattle Seahawks CB DaRon Bland* Dallas Cowboys CB Charvarius Ward* San Francisco 49ers CB Jaylon Johnson Chicago Bears CB Devon Witherspoon Seattle Seahawks FS Jessie Bates* Atlanta Falcons SS Budda Baker* Arizona Cardinals SS Julian Love Seattle Seahawks LS Andrew DePaola* Minnesota Vikings P Bryan Anger* Dallas Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey* Dallas Cowboys RS Rashid Shaheed* New Orleans Saints ST Jalen Reeves-Maybin* Detroit Lions

Note: Starters are asterisked*

Expand Tweet

NFL Pro Bowl 2024 alternates

The NFL Pro Bowl Game will begin on Feb. 1, 2023. As a result, there's a high probability that several players on the above lists would be absent from the game. Both teams that qualify for the Super Bowl won't play the game, and players that went deep into the playoffs might want to start their holidays early rather than converge in Orlando.

Hence, the league has selected several Pro Bowl alternates to act as standbys for this year's Pro Bowl. If a play is elevated to the main Pro Bowl roster, then this Pro Bowl will be added to their personal accolades. However, if they aren't called up to the Pro Bowl, they remain as they are.

Fans can likely expect players from the San Francisco 49ers to skip the Pro Bowl, especially if they achieve their Super Bowl goal. Each NFL team has alternates, even those that didn't have Pro Bowlers in 2024.

Expand Tweet

2024 NFL Pro Bowl Game coaches

According to reports, Peyton and Eli Manning will return as coaches for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. The famous brothers served as coaches last year in the revamped Pro Bowl format, and it was a resounding success.

The Manning Brothers' competitive spirit was on full display, giving the Pro Bowl a Super Bowl game vibe at some points. The Manning brothers will coach in the 2024 Pro Bowl, and fans will hope they work well with the 2024 selections.