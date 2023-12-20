2024 NFL Pro Bowl games: Detailed look at list of new events

At the end of every NFL season, the Pro Bowl is something that fans get excited for. Players from each conference are voted into the Pro Bowl, and with the NFC and AFC both having a roster, the two teams used to play each other.

However, that grew stale, and fans were turned off. Last season, the NFL introduced the Pro Bowl games, which were several mini-games in which players from the NFC and AFC competed against each other to earn points.

The list of games for this year's version of the Pro Bowl games has been released, and it features a few new ones.

2024 Pro Bowl games events

With fans eager to see what the Pro Bowl players will be doing, here's a quick breakdown of all the games that will be happening:

Precision passing

This is a one-minute accuracy competition between three quarterbacks from each conference. There will be 10 targets to hit for the quarterbacks, each worth a certain number of points.

Best catch

One player from each conference will get their chance to show off their ability to make spectacular catches, with the player that gets the most votes earning points for their conference.

Closest to the pin

Six players (three from each conference) will take part in the golf challenge as they try and hit the golf ball and get it closest to the pin.

High stakes

This is a jugs machine challenge as players try and catch punts. With each successful catch, the player moves on to the next round. Whichever player has the most catches wins the challenge.

Dodgeball

Four teams of five players will play Dodgeball. the AFC offense play the NFC defense in the first game, and the second game will see the NFC offense take on the AFC defense.

Kick Tac Toe

This is a big game of tic tac toe with each conference's kicker playing the classic game. The first to successfully get a line of three straight squares or get five total squares becomes the winner.

Madden

This is a game where NFL players play the Madden video game. Two players from the NFC will play two from the AFC with the current Pro Bow rosters. What's new this year is that the winning team gets points toward their overall tally.

Gridiron gauntlet

It's an obstacle course that will see six players from each conference in a relay race, with the team that finishes first getting points toward their conference's overall score.

Tug-of-war - NEW THIS YEAR

This is a five-on-five competition that will see players take part in the classic game with the objective of pulling the opposing team across the marker to win, but this must be done twice.

Move the chains

An offensive and defensive line challenge that sees a team of five take off 3,000 pounds of weight off a wall, and move/push that wall which is 2,000 pounds over the finish line as quickly as they can.