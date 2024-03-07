2024 NFL Pro Days schedule: Full list of workouts for Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, NFL front offices will have another chance to watch top draft prospects engage in on-field activities and obtain their official assessments during the pro day round.

Let's explore the calendar for the college pro days leading up to the 2024 NFL draft, which will take place in Detroit from April 25–27.

NFL Pro Days schedule ahead 2024 NFL draft

In many cases, scouting prospects during their respective pro days can be more advantageous for teams than attending the sporting combine.

Some of the biggest names in college football, like Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Daniels, will play at their respective school's pro days in March. As none of them participated in the combine, everyone will be watching their performances closely.

Below are the dates of all confirmed pro days ahead of the draft:

Indiana - March 5

Northwestern - March 6

Purdue - March 7

Monmouth (N.J.) - March 8

Illinois - March 8

Southeast Missouri State - March 8

Oregon State - March 11

Western Michigan - March 11

Oklahoma - March 12

Oregon - March 12

South Carolina - March 12

Arizona State - March 13

Michigan State - March 13

Georgia - March 13

Arkansas - March 13

Colorado - March 14

Arizona - March 14

Clemson - March 14

Minnesota - March 14

Wisconsin - March 15

Penn State - March 15

UCLA - March 15

Texas A&M - March 18

Georgia State - March 18

Colorado State - March 18

Miami - March 18

Iowa - March 18

Fresno State - March 18

Syracuse - March 18

Troy - March 18

Wyoming - March 19

Army - March 19

Toledo - March 19

USC - March 20

Texas - March 20

Alabama - March 20

Ohio State - March 20

Connecticut - March 20

Liberty - March 20

Virginia State - March 21

Utah - March 21

Stanford - March 21

Notre Dame - March 21

Florida - March 21

California - March 21

Eastern Kentucky - March 21

Holy Cross - March 21

Houston Christian - March 21

New Hampshire - March 21

Rice - March 21

Michigan - March 22

Florida State - March 22

Auburn - March 22

Boston College - March 22

Missouri - March 22

Kentucky - March 22

Western Kentucky - March 25

South Dakota - March 25

South Dakota State - March 25

Louisiana - March 25

Southern Mississippi - March 25

Temple - March 25

Boise State - March 26

Mississippi State - March 26

Louisville - March 26

North Dakota State - March 26

N.C. State - March 26

Tulane - March 26

UTEP - March 26

LSU - March 27

Ole Miss - March 27

Washington State - March 27

Wake Forest - March 27

Mississippi - March 27

Pittsburgh - March 27

Tennessee - March 27

Washington - March 28

Rutgers - March 28

North Carolina - March 28

Charlotte - March 28

Duke - March 28

Howard - March 28

Marshall - March 28

Maryland - March 29

Yale - April 3

Which top prospects will perform at NFL Pro Days?

The majority of athletes who choose to forego the NFL Combine in favor of their pro days are usually the highest-ranked draft prospects.

This year's top quarterback prospects are no exception, as three of the best candidates chose not to participate in workouts during the Combine last week. Players like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will showcase their skills in front of recruiters at their pro days.

Xavier Worthy, who became the Combine's biggest star in Indianapolis, is another draft prospect everyone will watch closely on his pro day.

Worthy shot from being regarded as a mid-second-round choice in numerous mock drafts to a first-round pick after breaking the all-time record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash.

In 2023, Worthy caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns for Texas Longhorns.