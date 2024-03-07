2024 NFL Pro Days schedule: Full list of workouts for Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye

Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, NFL front offices will have another chance to watch top draft prospects engage in on-field activities and obtain their official assessments during the pro day round.
Let's explore the calendar for the college pro days leading up to the 2024 NFL draft, which will take place in Detroit from April 25–27.
NFL Pro Days schedule ahead 2024 NFL draft
In many cases, scouting prospects during their respective pro days can be more advantageous for teams than attending the sporting combine.
Some of the biggest names in college football, like Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Daniels, will play at their respective school's pro days in March. As none of them participated in the combine, everyone will be watching their performances closely.
Below are the dates of all confirmed pro days ahead of the draft:
Indiana - March 5
Northwestern - March 6
Purdue - March 7
Monmouth (N.J.) - March 8
Illinois - March 8
Southeast Missouri State - March 8
Oregon State - March 11
Western Michigan - March 11
Oklahoma - March 12
Oregon - March 12
South Carolina - March 12
Arizona State - March 13
Michigan State - March 13
Georgia - March 13
Arkansas - March 13
Colorado - March 14
Arizona - March 14
Clemson - March 14
Minnesota - March 14
Wisconsin - March 15
Penn State - March 15
UCLA - March 15
Texas A&M - March 18
Georgia State - March 18
Colorado State - March 18
Miami - March 18
Iowa - March 18
Fresno State - March 18
Syracuse - March 18
Troy - March 18
Wyoming - March 19
Army - March 19
Toledo - March 19
USC - March 20
Texas - March 20
Alabama - March 20
Ohio State - March 20
Connecticut - March 20
Liberty - March 20
Virginia State - March 21
Utah - March 21
Stanford - March 21
Notre Dame - March 21
Florida - March 21
California - March 21
Eastern Kentucky - March 21
Holy Cross - March 21
Houston Christian - March 21
New Hampshire - March 21
Rice - March 21
Michigan - March 22
Florida State - March 22
Auburn - March 22
Boston College - March 22
Missouri - March 22
Kentucky - March 22
Western Kentucky - March 25
South Dakota - March 25
South Dakota State - March 25
Louisiana - March 25
Southern Mississippi - March 25
Temple - March 25
Boise State - March 26
Mississippi State - March 26
Louisville - March 26
North Dakota State - March 26
N.C. State - March 26
Tulane - March 26
UTEP - March 26
LSU - March 27
Ole Miss - March 27
Washington State - March 27
Wake Forest - March 27
Mississippi - March 27
Pittsburgh - March 27
Tennessee - March 27
Washington - March 28
Rutgers - March 28
North Carolina - March 28
Charlotte - March 28
Duke - March 28
Howard - March 28
Marshall - March 28
Maryland - March 29
Yale - April 3
Which top prospects will perform at NFL Pro Days?
The majority of athletes who choose to forego the NFL Combine in favor of their pro days are usually the highest-ranked draft prospects.
This year's top quarterback prospects are no exception, as three of the best candidates chose not to participate in workouts during the Combine last week. Players like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will showcase their skills in front of recruiters at their pro days.
Xavier Worthy, who became the Combine's biggest star in Indianapolis, is another draft prospect everyone will watch closely on his pro day.
Worthy shot from being regarded as a mid-second-round choice in numerous mock drafts to a first-round pick after breaking the all-time record with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash.
In 2023, Worthy caught 75 passes for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns for Texas Longhorns.