2024 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge: Full list of rules, regulations, and participants for Florida game

The Pro Bowl skills challenge is one of the potential highlights of this year's Pro Bowl game. The NFL is set to treat fans to an array of fun matchups between the league's best players.

In this article, you will get everything to know about the 2024 Pro Bowl skills challenge and the rest of the events. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge Events

The Pro Bowl skills challenge will occur on Thursday, February 1, at 7-8:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here's a rundown of the events, rules and everything that the skills challenge entails:

#1 Best Catch

The best catch challenge was a fan-favorite from last year's Pro Bowl, and it's no surprise that the league has brought it back.

The challenge will see one player from each conference attempt to make the best catch in a pre-taped segment. The winner will be voted by fans online.

#2 Closest to the Pin

Six players from each conference will participate in a golf accuracy competition. The Closest to the Pin winner will be the one who hits the golf call closest to the hole.

#3 Dodgeball

In this skills challenge, four squads of five players will compete in a multi-round tournament.

The first round will see the NFC defense up against the AFC offense and the NFC offense against the AFC defense.

#4 High Stakes

This high-stakes event will see players attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine while holding a football.

Players who make successful catches will advance to the next round. The player who catches the most punts will win.

#5 Kick Tac Toe

This event will see both Pro Bowl kickers compete in a kicking version of Tic-Tac-Toe.

Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens will face off against Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys. The challenge winner will be the kicker who completes a connecting line of three squares or five total squares.

#6 Precision Passing

The precision passing game will feature six quarterbacks (three from each conference).

The event will see each QB attempt to hit targets and earn points. The winner of the precision passing challenge will be the conference with the highest cumulative score.

#7 Snap Shots

The Snap Shots challenge is a new Pro Bowl skills challenge competition. The event will feature the long snappers and centers battling to hit targets of various sizes worth varying points.

Expand Tweet

2024 Pro Bowl: How to watch

The 2024 Pro Bowl is around the corner, and here's what you need to know about catching the events live:

Channel: ESPN, ABC

Live Stream: ESPN.com, ESPN+, DisneyXD, fuboTV

Skills challenges and flag football games: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Skills challenges: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET