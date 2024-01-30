2024 Pro Bowl Alternates: Full list of players for this year's game in Orlando

The 2024 Pro Bowl is the next significant fate on the NFL calendar. The game will feature some of the league's best players participating in the NFL's equivalent of an All-Star Game.
The rosters for both the AFC and NFC conferences have been set, and most of the players listed will be available for the 2024 Pro Bowl. However, the league has a long list of alternates just in case a Pro Bowler pulls out. This article will look at all 2024 Pro Bowl alternates per team. So, without further ado, let's get to it.
Pro Bowl 2024 alternates list
Here is the 2024 Pro Bowl alternates list:
AFC Conference
Buffalo Bills
- Quarterback Josh Allen
- Wide receiver Stefon Diggs
- Center Mitch Morse
- Defensive end Leonard Floyd
- Tight end Dalton Kincaid
- Defensive tackle Ed Oliver
- Tight end Dawson Knox
Miami Dolphins
- Outside linebacker Bradley
- Interior lineman Christian Wilkins
- Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
- Safety Jevon Holland
- Long snapper Blake Ferguson
- Tackle Austin Jackson
- Tight end Durham Smythe
- Cornerback Xavien Howard
- Return specialist Braxton Berrios
- Guard Robert Hunt
- Center Connor Williams
- Interior lineman Zach Sieler
New York Jets
- Kicker Greg Zuerlein
- Punter Thomas Morstead
- MLB C.J. Mosley
- Running back Breece Hall
- Linebacker Quincy Williams
- Linebacker Jermaine Johnson
Cleveland Browns
- Punter Corey Bojorquez
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins
- Safety Grant Delpit
- Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- Center Ethan Pocic
- Guard Wyatt Teller
Cincinnati Bengals
- Running back Joe Mixon
- Offensive tackle Orlando Brown
Houston Texans
- Defensive end Will Anderson Jr.
- Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
- Quarterback C.J. Stroud
- Fullback Andrew Beck
- Wide receiver Nico Collins
- Defensive end Jonathan Greenard
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Quarterback Trevor Lawrence
- Wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew
- Punter Logan Cooke
- Tight end Evan Engram
- Running back Travis Etienne Jr.
- Insider linebacker Foye Oluokun
- Cornerback Darious Williams
Indianapolis Colts
- Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner
- Linebacker Zaire Franklin
- Center Ryan Kelly
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
Tennessee Titans
- Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmon
- Defensive lineman Denico Autry
Kansas City Chiefs
- Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
- Offensive Guard Trey Smith.
- Running Back Isiah Pacheco.
- Linebacker Willie Gay Jr.
- Linebacker Nick Bolton
Denver Broncos
- Guard Quinn Meinerz
- Fullback Mike Burton
Los Angeles Chargers
- Safety Derwin James Jr.
- Left tackle Rashawn Slater
- Kick returner Derius Davis
- Linebacker Joey Bosa
- Long snapper Josh Harris
- Kicker Cameron Dicker
- Quarterback Justin Herbert (fourth).
NFC Conference
Philadelphia Eagles
- Kicker Jake Elliott
- Quarterback Jalen Hurts
- Cornerback Darius Slay
- Return specialist Britain Covey
- Defensive end Josh Sweat
- Tackle Jordan Mailata
- Defensive tackle Jalen Carter
- Tight end Dallas Goedert
New York Giants
- Running back Saquon Barkley
- Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux
Detroit Lions
- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and
- Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Quarterback Jared Goff
- Guard Jonah Jackson
- Running back David Montgomery
- Wide receiver Kalif Raymond
- Linebacker Alex Anzalone
Green Bay Packers
- Outside Linebacker Rashan Gary
- Defensive lineman Kenny Clark
- Guard Elgton Jenkins
- Cornerback Jaire Alexander
- Return specialist Keisean Nixon
Minnesota Vikings
- Fullback C.J. Ham
- Tight end T.J. Hockenson
- Safety Josh Metellus
- Center Garrett Bradbury
- Tackle Christian Darrisaw
- Safety Harrison Smith
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
- Tackle Tristan Wirfs
- Quarterback Baker Mayfield
- Defensive tackle Vita Vea
Carolina Panthers
- Defensive lineman Derrick Brown
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns
- Punter Johnny Hekker
- Long snapper JJ Jansen
San Francisco 49ers
- Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk
- Defensive lineman Arik Armstead
- Offensive lineman Aaron Banks
- Offensive lineman Jake Brendel
- Linebacker Oren Burks
- Linebacker Dre Greenlaw
- Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir
- Offensive lineman Colton McKivitz
- Long snapper Taybor Pepper
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel
- Punter Mitch Wishnowsky
- Defensive lineman Chase Young
Los Angeles Rams
- Wide receiver Ben Skowronek
Seattle Seahawks
- Linebacker Nick Bellore
- Linebacker Jordyn Brooks
- Punter Michael Dickson
- Safety Quandre Diggs
- Linebacker Boye Mafe
- Wide receiver DK Metcalf
- Quarterback Geno Smith
- Running back Kenneth Walker III
What time and channel is the 2024 Pro Bowl on?
The 2024 Pro Bowl will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The Pro Bowl will start with the skills games at 3 p.m. ET and the flag football game at 6 p.m. ET.
This year's Pro Bowl will continue the new Pro Bowl format introduced in 2023. The 2024 Pro Bowl will have the classic matchup between the AFC and the NFC conferences, with 88 of the best players in the league competing.