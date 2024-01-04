Where are the 2024 Pro Bowl games happening? Location, start date and timings revealed

The 2024 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced, and the league's biggest stars will converge for a series of unique matchups in February.

The San Francisco 49ers have a staggering nine players selected, while the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens have seven Pro Bowlers in 2024. Their players deserve their spots, as they are some of the league's most consistent players.

While the Pro Bowl has gotten watered down over time, it's still a fun way to close out the NFL season. In this article, we highlight the Pro Bowl games' location, start date, timings and key details.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When is the 2024 Pro Bowl happening?

The Pro Bowl game is set to take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The games will be returned to the Sunshine State after rolling with Las Vegas a year ago.

Furthermore, for the first time since 2021, the Pro Bowl will return to Orlando. However, this time, the Pro Bowl events won't feature players in full pads. The players will instead play in a more relaxed attire in front of fans who come to the Camping World Stadium.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 Pro Bowl:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Opening Date: Feb. 1, 2024

Closing Date: Feb, 4, 2024

What is the 2024 Pro Bowl schedule?

The 2024 Pro Bowl begins on Feb. 1 with the first set of events. That day will feature the farthest throw, best catch, closest to the pin, high stakes, dodgeball and Kick-Tac-Toe competitions.

Three days later, the remainder of the event program will be at Camping World Stadium. The Sunday events are Madden NFL Head-to-Head, gridiron gauntlet, tug-of-war, move the chains and three flag football games. The games promise to be an enthralling event.

Which teams don't have Pro Bowlers in 2024?

Most of the 32 franchises in the league have at least one representative in the 2024 Pro Bowl games.

Four teams suffer the ignominy of having no players selected to the initial squads. The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders and the Green Bay Packers are the quartet.

One has to feel for the Packers, as even though they're in the playoff hunt in Week 18, none of their players earned a Pro Bowl nod. The player closest to making the cut is their franchise QB, Jordan Love, but it's difficult to make a case for the first-time starter, as the NFC Conference is filled with elite starting quarterbacks.

A few Packers might play in the Pro Bowl via call-ups from the alternate squad, but at the moment, Green Bay has no Pro Bowl representation.