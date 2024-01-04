Top 5 biggest Pro Bowl 2024 snubs ft. Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and more

Josh Allen did not make it to the Pro Bowl 2024 while Patrick Mahomes did, and NFL observers are up in arms about the snub. The Buffalo Bills quarterback has 15 more total touchdowns than the Kansas City Chiefs star and yet did not make the cut.

However, he was not the only one who arguably deserved to be there but did not make the Pro Bowl 2024. Here are the top five biggest snubs of the year:

5 biggest snubs of the year for the Pro Bowl 2024

#5 - L'Jarius Sneed, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs might have gotten lucky with their Pro Bowl 2024 nomination for Patrick Mahomes but that is balanced out by L'Jarius Sneed not making the cut. If the Chiefs are in the playoffs this season, that has more to do with their defense. Their offense has been middling all season but their defense is the second-best in the league after the Cleveland Browns with just 285.8 yards allowed.

Sneed has been a major reason why that has come to pass. He has allowed zero touchdowns on 81 targets this season, which cannot be bettered. Opposition quarterbacks have a measly 63.2 passer rating when targeting him. All of that should have made him an immediate contender for the showpiece event.

#4 - Geno Stone, S, Baltimore Ravens

DaRon Bland made the cut for the NFC Pro Bowl 2024 team and he deserves it since he has the most interceptions this season. The Dallas dynamite has eight of them and following him is Geno Stone with seven. He also has 68 total tackles and nine pass deflections to go with it.

Safeties selected ahead of him in the AFC include Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justin Simmons and Kyle Hamilton. Fitzpatrick has only featured in 10 games this season and both he and the Denver safety trail Stone's numbers in every category. It seems he has been unfairly left out because his teammate Hamilton has been included. But that should not have been the case because they have been one of the best tandems this year.

#3 - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

The wide receivers selected in the Pro Bowl 2024 from the NFC are A.J. Brown, Mike Evans, CeeDee Lamb and Puka Nacua. All of them are great players but Amon-Ra St. Brown arguably should have been there as well.

CeeDee Lamb makes his own case with 1,651 yards and 10 touchdowns heading into Week 18, but the remaining trio's numbers deserve closer inspection. Mike Evans has 1,233 yards in 16 games this season. He averages 77.1 yards per game. St. Brown, meanwhile, has put up 1,371 yards in 15 games at 91.4 yards per game.

The Detroit wide receiver's yards per game are also more than A.J. Brown and Puka Nacua, who have 90.4 and 90.3 respectively. While the 13 touchdowns Evans has scored for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have counted in his favor, St. Brown is no slouch with nine of his own. Both Brown and Nacua have fewer, with seven and five respectively. Whichever way one looks at it, the Lions player arguably should have been included above any one of these three.

#2 - Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been treading water in recent weeks and the recency factor looks to have doomed Jalen Hurts. And that also looks to have helped Matthew Stafford, as he joined Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy as the NFC quarterbacks in Pro Bowl 2024.

Both the Eagles and the Rams have booked their spots in the playoffs. But while Philadelphia can finish no lower than the fifth seed, Los Angeles cannot finish any higher than the sixth. This reality is also reflected in their respective quarterback's statistics.

Matthew Stafford has 24 total touchdowns and 4,030 total yards with 11 interceptions. Jalen Hurts has 38 total touchdowns and 4,404 total yards with 14 interceptions. A full 14 scores separates the two and the gulf is nearly 400 yards. when it comes to passing and rushing. The Eagles quarterback should have got the nod here.

#1 - Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Perhaps the most egregious omission from the Pro Bowl 2024 has to be Josh Allen. The three quarterbacks named in the AFC are Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa.

When talking of Josh Allen, a comparison with the other three players might not even be necessary. He has 42 total touchdowns this season. That is the most for any quarterback in the league, NFC and AFC combined.

One knock on Josh Allen could be that he has thrown 16 interceptions. But in comparison, for example, Patrick Mahomes has 27 total touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Yet, the Chiefs quarterback has been selected.

That is surely the biggest snub of the season as there were earlier discussions about whether Josh Allen should be considered an MVP candidate. That he has not made it and Patrick Mahomes has cannot be easily explained away.