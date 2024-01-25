2024 NFL Pro Bowl tickets: Where to buy, prices, schedule, and all you need to know

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl is the latest iteration of the NFL's equivalent of the All-Star game. The Pro Bowl sees the best players unite in one location and showcase their skills. The Pro Bowl has long been a goal for NFL players to attain, and it's one of the many criteria to earn a gold bust in Canton.
The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl takes place in Orlando, Florida. The Pro Bowl Flag championship games and final skills competitions will occur at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4.
This year's Pro Bowl should feature the best players in the league besides those still in Super Bowl contention. Why do you think Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hardly played in the Pro Bowl?
That's because the pair were almost always in the running for the Super Bowl Trophy and just couldn't fit a trip to an All-Star game on their schedule.
How to buy 2024 Pro Bowl tickets?
According to the NFL's website, you can purchase 2024 NFL Pro Bowl tickets from ProBowl.com/Tickets. These tickets cost as low as $45 and will allow you to experience the excitement live at Camping World Stadium.
However, if fans wait to purchase the tickets on time, they need to get them from retailers. Sites like Ticketmaster offer 2024 NFL Pro Bowl tickets in the $60-70 range.
The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and delays could see the prices rise in the coming days.
2024 NFL Pro Bowl rosters
The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl will be a spectacle graced by the finest players in the NFL.
This year's Pro Bowl will feature elite players on playoff teams, stellar ballers on lottery franchises and some league legends experiencing bounce-back years. Furthermore, the new format implemented in last year's Pro Bowl looks to be here for the long run.
AFC Pro Bowl roster
Here's the roster for the AFC Conference 2024 NFL Pro Bowl squad:
Quarterback
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins*
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Running back
- Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*
- James Cook, Buffalo Bills
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
- Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins
Wide receiver
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*
- Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns*
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*
- David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Tackle
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
Guard
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defensive end
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive tackle
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*
- Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
Outside linebacker
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*
- Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Inside linebacker
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
- Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback
- Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
- Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
- Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
- Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety
- Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety
- Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Punter
- AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
Kicker
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Long snapper
- Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kick returner
- Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
Special teamer
- Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers
Note that starters are asterisked.
NFC Pro Bowl roster
Here's the roster for the NFC Conference 2024 NFL Pro Bowl squad:
Quarterback
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers*
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running back
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*
- D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
- Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Fullback
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Tight end
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Tackle
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Guard
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
Center
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defensive end
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
- Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*
- Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Defensive tackle
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*
- Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers
Outside linebacker
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
- Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*
- Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside linebacker
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
- Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback
- DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*
- Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers*
- Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Free safety
- Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons
Strong safety
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
- Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks
Punter
- Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
Kicker
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Long snapper
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings
Kick returner
- Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Special teamer
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions
Note that starters are asterisked.