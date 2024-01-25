2024 NFL Pro Bowl tickets: Where to buy, prices, schedule, and all you need to know

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl is the latest iteration of the NFL's equivalent of the All-Star game. The Pro Bowl sees the best players unite in one location and showcase their skills. The Pro Bowl has long been a goal for NFL players to attain, and it's one of the many criteria to earn a gold bust in Canton.

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl takes place in Orlando, Florida. The Pro Bowl Flag championship games and final skills competitions will occur at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 4.

This year's Pro Bowl should feature the best players in the league besides those still in Super Bowl contention. Why do you think Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hardly played in the Pro Bowl?

That's because the pair were almost always in the running for the Super Bowl Trophy and just couldn't fit a trip to an All-Star game on their schedule.

How to buy 2024 Pro Bowl tickets?

According to the NFL's website, you can purchase 2024 NFL Pro Bowl tickets from ProBowl.com/Tickets. These tickets cost as low as $45 and will allow you to experience the excitement live at Camping World Stadium.

However, if fans wait to purchase the tickets on time, they need to get them from retailers. Sites like Ticketmaster offer 2024 NFL Pro Bowl tickets in the $60-70 range.

The tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and delays could see the prices rise in the coming days.

2024 NFL Pro Bowl rosters

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl will be a spectacle graced by the finest players in the NFL.

This year's Pro Bowl will feature elite players on playoff teams, stellar ballers on lottery franchises and some league legends experiencing bounce-back years. Furthermore, the new format implemented in last year's Pro Bowl looks to be here for the long run.

AFC Pro Bowl roster

Here's the roster for the AFC Conference 2024 NFL Pro Bowl squad:

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins*

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns*

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs*

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

Guard

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Center

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive tackle

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Outside linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers*

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Kicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Long snapper

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kick returner

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Special teamer

Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

Note that starters are asterisked.

NFC Pro Bowl roster

Here's the roster for the NFC Conference 2024 NFL Pro Bowl squad:

Quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers*

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running back

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers*

D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles*

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Defensive tackle

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*

Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers

Outside linebacker

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*

Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers*

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety

Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons

Strong safety

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

Punter

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Kick returner

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions

Note that starters are asterisked.