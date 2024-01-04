How to buy tickets for Pro Bowl 2024 games? Everything you need to know

As fans certainly know, the Pro Bowl is an annual NFL All-Star game. The best players in the league take part in a range of fan-favorite skills events that highlight their abilities both on and off the field.

This year's skills challenges, which will take place over two days in Orlando, will be televised live on ESPN on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. ET on the Pro Bowl Skills Show.

Tickets for the game are available for purchase at Camping World Stadium. All of the players' exploits, featuring the last round of skills events and flag football between the most outstanding athletes in the league, will be seen live by ticket holders. You can purchase tickets online at probowl.com/tickets. Tickets can be purchased for as little as $45.

The NFL will collaborate with a number of perennial associates for this year's Pro Bowl, including the Disney family, which includes ESPN and ABC, Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, the makers of the Netflix documentary "Quarterback," producers of ESPN's "Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli," and A. Smith & Co. Productions. Peyton and Eli Manning, two former NFL quarterback brothers, will lead the AFC and NFC teams.

Pro Bowl Games skills competitions have been announced

The NFL drastically altered the Pro Bowl format last season, substituting a variety of diversions and skill contests, such as dodgeball and flag football, for the conventional football game.

For NFL players, being chosen for the Pro Bowl is still a distinction. For players, clubs, and even agents, earning a spot in the Pro Bowl is essential.

The Pro Bowl Games this year will feature a two-day tournament between the two NFL conferences.

AFC and NFC players will compete in the 'Gridiron Gauntlet', a relay competition in which six players from each conference must scale constraints, creep under doors, and burst through walls to reach the last push at the end of the field, as one of the Pro Bowl's events. The 'Move the Chains' exercise is another Pro Bowl event in 2024. It involves offensive and defensive tackles collaborating in transferring 3,000 pounds of weight from a huge wall.

Flag football, one of the fastest-expanding sports in the world in the past few years, will also be played in the Pro Bowl. A profound milestone for the sport was recently reached when it was confirmed to be included in the 2028 Olympic program, which will be held in Los Angeles.

Tug-of-war, Madden NFL head-to-head, Kick-tac-toe, Bud Light Dodgeball, High Stakes, Closest to the Pin, Best Catch and Precision Passing are among the other events planned for the Pro Bowl.